T20 Blast Finals Day: Hampshire beat Lancashire in double final-ball thriller to win for third time

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Vitality Blast final, Edgbaston
Hampshire 152-8: McDermott 62; Parkinson 4-26, Wood 2-26
Lancashire 151-8: Croft 36; Fuller 2-19, Dawson 2-23
Hampshire won by 1 run
Hampshire won the T20 for a record-equalling third time as they kept their heads to beat Lancashire in a remarkable final in Birmingham.

With Lancashire needing four off the last ball, chasing 152-8, Hampshire celebrated when Nathan Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson, only to be no-balled.

But, now needing only two to win, Lancashire finished on 151-8 to lose for the third time in a T20 final.

Ben McDermott starred with 62 for the Hawks in a dramatic Edgbaston thriller.

The son of former Australia Test great Craig McDermott, that was enough to earn him the man of the match award - and cap a campaign haul for the Hawks of 494 runs.

Hampshire's third win, and their first at Edgbaston, after victories at Southampton in 2010 and Cardiff in 2012, matched Leicestershire's haul of three T20 trophies.

But, on a record-equalling ninth Finals Day for both sides, the 2015 winners ended up losing in the final again - just as they first did to Somerset at The Oval in 2005, then the Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston in 2014.

Lancashire had beaten Hampshire three times in their previous four T20 meetings, although the most recent was in the 2015 semi-finals.

And after earlier overpowering Yorkshire in a game of two 200-plus scores in the first Finals Day Roses Match, Lancashire's new England white-ball paceman Richard Gleeson made a quick breakthrough when he bowled Hawks skipper James Vince with the ninth ball of the innings - and semi-final hero Tom Prest quickly followed.

Joe Weatherley and Liam Dawson then both holed out cheaply off Matt Parkinson, who added the big wicket when he bowled McDermott in his third over - before taking a fourth in his last to bag Ellis too.

Left-armer Luke Wood, a T20 Blast final winner with Worcestershire in 2018, also bowled very tidily to take 2-26.

Only two sides had successfully defended a total lower than 152 in a T20 final, Hampshire themselves against Yorkshire in Cardiff in 2012, when they had only made 150-6, and Leicestershire a year earlier, winning by 18 runs after only posting 145-6 against Somerset.

Phil Salt got the Lancashire run-chase off to a flier when he went 4-6 off his first two deliveries, but he then gave a catch off the third.

That brought in Steven Croft, their all-time leading T20 scorer, who played superbly for his 36 until being given out when an edge off Mason Crane was fumbled by McDermott but unluckily ended up caught in the wicketkeeper's pad.

From being well set on 72-1 in the eighth over, Croft's departure caused Lancashire to hit the panic button, Keaton Jennings and Dane Vilas got themselves out with loose shots, and big-hitting Tim David flopped when he missed a straight one from James Fuller.

Nathan Ellis showed his death bowling skills to complete Hampshire's triumph
Luke Wells thought he had turned it with a six and four in successive balls off Wood, but they needed 11 off the last over, and Hampshire, superbly skippered by three-times winner and last season's winning men's Hundred captain Vince, just about held their nerve.

The fireworks and pyrotechnics department had gone into overdrive - and Hampshire's victory party had already started - when umpire Graham Lloyd correctly called Ellis for overstepping.

But it was only a temporary reprieve and, when the smoke had cleared, Ellis denied Gleeson the runs he needed to see Lancashire home and Hampshire - who began the competition by losing their first four group matches - were free to celebrate for real.

Hampshire skipper James Vince:

"We have a never say die attitude. We never feel like we're beaten.

"The final was a great game of cricket. "After the first four games we've been immense, I owe a lot to the guys for their efforts

"Our bowling attack has been top draw during the competition and we took wickets at the right times."

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I'm immensely proud of the team to get this far, to take it down to the wire, to give ourselves a chance to win the competition.

"But obviously I'm hugely disappointed to be talking to you rather than over there lifting the champagne.

"We were confident going in to that [the chase] and started really well but we just needed a couple more partnerships and lost wickets here and there.

"I think they bowled extremely well, they put us under big pressure. Credit to them they did fantastically well and ultimately are deserved champions."

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 23:33

    It's not T20 v 5 day tests - both can happily co-exist. It's T20 v the 40/50 over format and T20 is winning that hands down

  • Comment posted by archicrooks, today at 23:32

    Hampshire won 12 of their final 13 games in this competition this season. Fair winners

  • Comment posted by CenturyClub, today at 23:31

    After losing their 1st 4 T20 matches, Hants got a winning formula & won 12 of the last 13. Usually by batting first & controlled containing bowling. Superb captaincy by Vince & also the top run scorer in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 23:24

    Last ball went to keeper who grabbed a stump yet the Lancs man was already in. Both keeper and Lancs man then ran to the bowler's end. Yet before the keeper got there another Hants player picked up a stump and disturbed the bails. The only way keeper could do a run out was to hit or pick up a stump with ball in hand - he did neither and the Lancs man got back in. Hence no run out and Lancs 2 runs.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 23:25

      147break replied:
      Anyone who doesn't agree then please watch the tv coverage.

  • Comment posted by Chardonnay, today at 23:23

    Well done Hampshire worthy winners.
    Beat the cheaters.No ball my arse.

    • Reply posted by archicrooks, today at 23:34

      archicrooks replied:
      How did Lancashire cheat ?

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 23:20

    Wow, what a finish – well played Hants. A terrific day.

    However much the ECB try to undermine the T20 Blast with deliberately useless scheduling, it has once again shown itself to be the premier cup competition and one that cricket fans up and down the country want to see. Finals day is epic, the quality of cricket is superb.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 23:24

      Eye_Said replied:
      As a cricket fan of decades, I dislike the comparing of different codes. For me, they are related but different sports. I personally think a gripping test match is the best cricket can offer - but short form offer great entertainment too and I really enjoy it for different reasons to tests/county games. Finals day is an interesting format. I wonder if they couldn't do similar for a quarters day?

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 23:18

    Junk cricket….Totally irrelevant… Frankly who cares given just how great test cricket is right now.

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 23:20

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      Bye then you old dog

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 23:14

    The old cliche about having a "never say die attitude", Lancs blew it rather than Hampshire playing them off the park. When you are virtually there and have to score just about over a run-a -ball with plenty of wickets in hand, you will be kicking yourselves for messing up.

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 23:16

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      I disagree. Hampshire have an incredible ability to defend a low total - been doing it for a while now

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 23:13

    As a Lancastrian I'm obviously disappointed. This was a game against 2 contrasting styles - raw power and aggression vs controlled containment.

    Today, containment won. Tomorrow it will lose. That's sport - and why it's fun to watch.

    Well done, Hants. Super bowling.

  • Comment posted by KPT01, today at 23:12

    Lancashire had this won, they were cruising, 70-1, but the cameras captured the moment, Lancs captain frozen by nerves , head in hands when he knew he was next to bat. Was soon out and then we had the same pathetic nail biting shots. Why is he captain?????????????

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 23:34

      Eye_Said replied:
      Players have all sorts of ways of 'getting into the zone' before a match. Especially captains. A captain has to unhinge his head from much of the other stuff to get into his 'zone'.

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 23:12

    Ellis has been excellent in the death overs all tournament, very rarely has an expensive over.

    • Reply posted by AndrewS1992, today at 23:15

      AndrewS1992 replied:
      Agreed. I'm surprised he's only played 3 T20s for Australia

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 23:10

    Great day of cricket well done to all teams involved. It would rightly never have been allowed to happen this way, but anyone else think Lancs ran two at the end?

    I thought the running team had to concede before dead ball is called, they actually ran again, and the stumps were destroyed only while batsmen were in their crease so nobody was run out!

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 23:12

      worcesterwolf replied:
      No the keeper took the bails off after 1st run

  • Comment posted by PWJ, today at 23:08

    Absolutely unreal. What a day to be a Hampshire fan. Get in!!

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 23:08

    Amazing final. Hampshire looked out of it after the powerplay but with Vince ultra calm he guided them superbly to the win. I'd prefer him to Buttler as England captain in T20 format.

    • Reply posted by samsung, today at 23:14

      samsung replied:
      Good shout that.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 23:08

    While Vilas can take a lot of credit for getting Lancashire to the final, he was to blame for the final defeat.

    Run rate comfortably under control and he goes to hit over the top and gives away his wicket. Jennings also has to take some responsibility. No need to hit sixes at that point, when you consider how much damage spin had done during Hampshire's innings.

    • Reply posted by KPT01, today at 23:22

      KPT01 replied:
      Agree, Vilas was shocking, If anyone can explain why he spent all the time before he went into bat with his head in his head (at a time when Lancs were doing well), the I would love to know. Horrendous body language! He did the same after his pathetic score. He bottled it.

  • Comment posted by Skip, today at 23:07

    Unbelievable that Hampshire snatched it with their tight bowling after Lancashire only needed 7 an over in the run-in!

  • Comment posted by AndrewS1992, today at 23:07

    What a recovery from an awful start to the season! Congrats Hampshire, I hope Warney was watching, that's for you Shane

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 23:05

    Still not exactly sure how they managed to win 😕 but fair enough 😅

  • Comment posted by Dusty_Lamp, today at 23:05

    Admittedly I thought Hampshire had bottled it after 152-8, but they defended their total superbly. Commiserations to Lancashire, and well done Hampshire!

  • Comment posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 23:03

    Very satisfying win for the Hawks. That was the most biased commentary I’ve ever heard. The Sky Sports commentary team - especially Cork and Croft - were desperate for Lancs to win. Drooling over them and creaming themselves every time a dot ball was bowled. Have that Lancashire!

    • Reply posted by k hope, today at 23:19

      k hope replied:
      All the other commentators wanted Hampshire to win. So on balance, no bias. Have that!

