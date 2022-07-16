Vitality Blast final, Edgbaston Hampshire 152-8: McDermott 62; Parkinson 4-26, Wood 2-26 Lancashire 151-8: Croft 36; Fuller 2-19, Dawson 2-23 Hampshire won by 1 run Scorecard

Hampshire won the T20 for a record-equalling third time as they kept their heads to beat Lancashire in a remarkable final in Birmingham.

With Lancashire needing four off the last ball, chasing 152-8, Hampshire celebrated when Nathan Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson, only to be no-balled.

But, now needing only two to win, Lancashire finished on 151-8 to lose for the third time in a T20 final.

Ben McDermott starred with 62 for the Hawks in a dramatic Edgbaston thriller.

The son of former Australia Test great Craig McDermott, that was enough to earn him the man of the match award - and cap a campaign haul for the Hawks of 494 runs.

Hampshire's third win, and their first at Edgbaston, after victories at Southampton in 2010 and Cardiff in 2012, matched Leicestershire's haul of three T20 trophies.

But, on a record-equalling ninth Finals Day for both sides, the 2015 winners ended up losing in the final again - just as they first did to Somerset at The Oval in 2005, then the Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston in 2014.

Lancashire had beaten Hampshire three times in their previous four T20 meetings, although the most recent was in the 2015 semi-finals.

And after earlier overpowering Yorkshire in a game of two 200-plus scores in the first Finals Day Roses Match, Lancashire's new England white-ball paceman Richard Gleeson made a quick breakthrough when he bowled Hawks skipper James Vince with the ninth ball of the innings - and semi-final hero Tom Prest quickly followed.

Joe Weatherley and Liam Dawson then both holed out cheaply off Matt Parkinson, who added the big wicket when he bowled McDermott in his third over - before taking a fourth in his last to bag Ellis too.

Left-armer Luke Wood, a T20 Blast final winner with Worcestershire in 2018, also bowled very tidily to take 2-26.

Only two sides had successfully defended a total lower than 152 in a T20 final, Hampshire themselves against Yorkshire in Cardiff in 2012, when they had only made 150-6, and Leicestershire a year earlier, winning by 18 runs after only posting 145-6 against Somerset.

Phil Salt got the Lancashire run-chase off to a flier when he went 4-6 off his first two deliveries, but he then gave a catch off the third.

That brought in Steven Croft, their all-time leading T20 scorer, who played superbly for his 36 until being given out when an edge off Mason Crane was fumbled by McDermott but unluckily ended up caught in the wicketkeeper's pad.

From being well set on 72-1 in the eighth over, Croft's departure caused Lancashire to hit the panic button, Keaton Jennings and Dane Vilas got themselves out with loose shots, and big-hitting Tim David flopped when he missed a straight one from James Fuller.

Nathan Ellis showed his death bowling skills to complete Hampshire's triumph

Luke Wells thought he had turned it with a six and four in successive balls off Wood, but they needed 11 off the last over, and Hampshire, superbly skippered by three-times winner and last season's winning men's Hundred captain Vince, just about held their nerve.

The fireworks and pyrotechnics department had gone into overdrive - and Hampshire's victory party had already started - when umpire Graham Lloyd correctly called Ellis for overstepping.

But it was only a temporary reprieve and, when the smoke had cleared, Ellis denied Gleeson the runs he needed to see Lancashire home and Hampshire - who began the competition by losing their first four group matches - were free to celebrate for real.

Hampshire skipper James Vince:

"We have a never say die attitude. We never feel like we're beaten.

"The final was a great game of cricket. "After the first four games we've been immense, I owe a lot to the guys for their efforts

"Our bowling attack has been top draw during the competition and we took wickets at the right times."

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I'm immensely proud of the team to get this far, to take it down to the wire, to give ourselves a chance to win the competition.

"But obviously I'm hugely disappointed to be talking to you rather than over there lifting the champagne.

"We were confident going in to that [the chase] and started really well but we just needed a couple more partnerships and lost wickets here and there.

"I think they bowled extremely well, they put us under big pressure. Credit to them they did fantastically well and ultimately are deserved champions."