Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Royal London one-day international, Bristol England 337-5 (50 overs): Dunkley 107, Lamb 67; Tryon 2-34 South Africa 223 all out (41 overs): Kapp 73,Wolvaardt 55; Dean 4-53 England win by 114 runs; lead multi-format series 6-2 Scorecard

Sophia Dunkley hit her maiden international century as England crushed South Africa by 114 runs in the second one-day international in Bristol.

Dunkley fell for 107 from the final ball of England's innings as the hosts posted 337-5.

England's top four all scored more than 50 for the first time in a women's ODI.

Charlie Dean took 4-53 and debutant Issy Wong 3-36 as South Africa never really challenged in reply.

England dominated from the start as Emma Lamb followed her maiden international hundred at Northampton in the first ODI with an imposing 67 in an opening stand of 127 with Tammy Beaumont, who made 58.

Nat Sciver then continued her fine run of form with an almost inevitable half-century in a stand of 142 with Dunkley as England cashed in on a flat pitch.

It was a spirited effort from South Africa's batters to chase their imposing target, especially after they had looked weary in the field after England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and chose to bat on a hot and humid day.

Laura Wolvaardt made an eye-catching 55 in an opening stand of 87 with Andrie Steyn before Dean dismissed both openers and brought their positive start to an abrupt end.

Despite Marizanne Kapp's aggressive 73, South Africa failed to regain their momentum and were all out with nine overs remaining.

England lead the multi-format series 6-2 and the third and final ODI is at Leicester on Monday, starting at 14:00 BST.

Destructive Dunkley sets up England win

When Dunkley came to the crease - batting at three for just the second time in international cricket - Lamb and Beaumont had raced to their century partnership inside 22 overs.

Despite the platform that had been set for her, she took some time to get going, not striking a boundary from her first 38 balls.

But that cautious start made the onslaught that followed all the more incredible.

Dunkley scored all around the ground, dispatching any loose balls and exhausting the South Africa fielders with her rapid running between the wickets as England added 105 from the final 10 overs.

She expertly combined power with innovation, demonstrated by a remarkable tennis-style shot over point for six that left the Bristol crowd - and Dunkley's own team-mates - in awe.

Seen as one of England's most promising young talents for several years, Dunkley's previous opportunities to show her skills in the white-ball game had come as a lower-order finisher.

She has spoken of a desire to break into the top four, and at Bristol, she put on a show to prove that's where she belongs.

Young guns give glimpses of exciting England future

It was another emphatic victory for England, but what stood out was the impact of the younger, less experienced players.

After Lamb struck her maiden international century in the first ODI, Dunkley repeated the feat in the second with equal brilliance.

With the experienced duo of Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross rested, Wong and Lauren Bell stepped up in style on their white-ball debuts.

Wong stood out with her added pace, taking the big wicket of Chloe Tryon with a sharp bouncer as she matched the aggression that is usually provided by Brunt.

And off-spinner Dean changed the game when she was introduced, taking the prized scalp of Wolvaardt and opposing captain Sune Luus.

They also shared catching duties between them: Bell and Wong claiming two apiece and Dean one.

Sophie Ecclestone took the two final wickets but was not at her best, while Heather Knight only made nine with the bat and Danni Wyatt was barely required.

While this may previously have led to an England defeat because of reliance on their key names, the young guns shone instead and it was as close to a complete performance as they have delivered after a difficult Ashes and World Cup over the winter.

Wong's big future - what they said

Former England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss: "It's the complete performance and England will be very happy with that.

"Issy Wong was magnificent today. She loves being the difference. She loves being the enforcer and the wicket-taker.

"She loves putting on that England shirt. I see her doing that role for a number of years now."

England captain Heather Knight: "Really happy, a brilliant performance to back up the other day. It was probably even better. The way Tammy and Lamby at the start set up the innings perfectly and Sophia getting her first hundred, it is always special when that happens.

"We bowled them out again. We want to have that wicket mindset and I thought that was brilliant today. Sometimes when they get off to a flyer like they did and the scoreboard gets away from you it is easy to go a bit defensive, but I thought it was impressive how the bowlers wanted to keep attacking and keep taking wickets."

South Africa captain Sune Luus: "We knew it was a high-scoring ground and expected England to push for 300. We started off slow, the spinners pulled it back but that partnership with Nat and Dunkley, they batted really nicely.

"With the big chase you need wickets in hand. We still had 100 runs to get with 10 overs remaining, which is gettable. So lessons learned today."