Ben Stokes helped Northern Superchargers to a fifth-place finish in the inaugural Hundred competition last season

England Test captain Ben Stokes will miss next month's Hundred in order to manage his workload and fitness.

Stokes was due to play for Northern Superchargers in the tournament, which starts on 3 August.

He will also miss England's Twenty20 series with South Africa, but will feature in the one-day international series that starts next week.

The 30-year-old struggled with a knee problem during England's tour of the West Indies in March.

A scan showed no new injury, but the Durham all-rounder missed the start of the County Championship season as he attempted to manage the issue.

He also took a break from cricket last summer and missed the T20 World Cup in the autumn to prioritise his mental wellbeing and rest a finger injury.

Stokes succeeded Joe Root as Test captain in April and has led England to a 3-0 series win over New Zealand and victory over India in the rearranged fifth Test to secure a 2-2 series draw.

Stokes' Durham team-mate Matthew Potts has been called up to the England limited-overs squad for the first time after impressing in all four of England's Test matches this summer.

Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid returns to both squads after missing the recent series against India, having been permitted by the England and Wales Cricket Board to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Yorkshire batter Jonny Bairstow was rested for the India series but returns to the T20 squad.

England and South Africa will play three ODIs and three T20s, starting with a day-night one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

England squad for ODI series: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

England squad for T20 series: Jos Buttler (capt, wk) Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

A blow for the competition, but feels like the right decision

Analysis by BBC Sport's chief cricket writer Stephan Shemilt

Stokes might have only played three or four games for Northern Superchargers, but it is hugely significant the biggest name in English cricket will not take part in The Hundred.

It is a sign of how serious England and Stokes are about protecting him, and their commitment to Test cricket.

Clearly, Stokes has a lot on his plate: talismanic all-rounder, inspirational leader, one of the few three-format players left in the England set-up.

The pre-Christmas schedule is rammed, with the T20 World Cup and Test tour of Pakistan following the home summer.

It is a blow for the competition but feels like the right decision.