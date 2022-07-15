Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kemar Roach celebrated taking 250 Test wickets for West Indies last month

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach will return to Surrey for the rest of the County Championship season.

The 34-year-old played twice this summer, taking four wickets, before suffering a hamstring injury.

He has since been part of the West Indies Test side that recorded two big wins over Bangladesh, with Roach taking a combined 10 wickets in the games.

Roach, who has taken 252 wickets in 73 Test matches for the West Indies, is set to play against Essex on Tuesday.