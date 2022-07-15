Ben Ward had only taken one wicket at the T29 World Cup Global Qualifier before facing Uganda

ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Uganda 110 all out (20 overs): Ssesazi 30; Ward 3-16 Jersey 105-9 (20 overs): Jenner 27*; Miyagi 2-17 Uganda win by five runs Match scorecard

Jersey squandered the chance to beat Uganda in their fifth-place play-off semi-final at T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B as they lost by five runs.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat, a decision that proved to be a tough one as Jersey's bowlers and fielding made them struggle in Bulawayo.

Ben Ward took 3-16 as Uganda were restricted to just 110 all out.

But Jersey's batters continually gave away cheap wickets as they could only make 105-9 in reply.

Jersey will play Singapore on Sunday to decide seventh place in the eight-team tournament - the only side they have beaten after losses to the United States and Zimbabwe in the group.

Uganda - who Jersey beat over 50 overs in Kampala last month - made a solid, if slow, start as openers Simon Ssesazi and Ronak Patel put on 46 for the opening wicket.

Ssesazi was bowled by Ward for 30 while Patel was caught by Harrison Carlyon off Rhys Palmer's bowling for 21 in the next over as they were reduced to 49-2.

Jersey's bowlers then took five wickets for just five runs as Uganda slumped from 60-2 to 65-7 in the 15th over as Ward trapped Dinesh Nakrani lbw for nine and bowled Frank Akankwasa for a first-ball duck - one of three Uganda players who failed to score.

Uganda captain Kenneth Waiswa was brilliantly run out for 17 at the end of the 18th over before Juma Miyaji put up some late resistance with 26 off 20 balls as Uganda were all out off the final ball of their 20 overs when last man Henry Ssenyondo was run out.

Jersey's innings began poorly - Carlyon played on from Miyagi for nine and Julius Sumerauer was caught for one as Jersey were 13-2 off two overs.

But Asa Tribe and opener Nick Greenwood put on 37 for the third wicket before Tribe fell victim to Miyagi for 14 off 21 balls.

Greenwood, who played first-class cricket in New Zealand for Wellington over the winter, was bowled by Bilal Hassan for 27 soon after as Uganda started to get some hope with the score at 63-4 with 10 overs to go.

Jersey's batters continued to struggle as Ward played on a Nakrani delivery for seven with the score at 75-5 while the Ugandan claimed the wicket of Dominic Blampied soon after with Jake Dunford run out on the very next ball for a duck as they dipped below the run-rate for the first time as the score went to 81-7.

The islanders had a break with the first ball of the 18th over as captain Charles Perchard missed a delivery from Hassan but the ball hit the wicketkeeper's helmet for five penalty runs - but Hassan recovered to bowl the skipper with the final ball of the over as Uganda got on top.

Elliot Miles was bowled first ball by Frank Nsubuga at the start of the 19th over with Jersey on 94-9, and former Sussex player Jonty Jenner could not guide the island home despite hitting 27 not out as they ended on 105-9.