Navdeep Saini has played in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals

Kent have signed India fast bowler Navdeep Saini on a short-term contract.

The 29-year-old will be available for up to three County Championship and five One-Day Cup matches.

Saini made his debut for India in a T20 international in August 2019 and has played in all three forms of the game for his country.

He has taken 148 first-class wickets at an average of 28.80 and is the second Indian Test player to play for Kent after Rahul Dravid.