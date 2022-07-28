Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Manchester Originals will hope world number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone can inspire them to the title

A destructive batting line-up led by an England captain and a spinner on top of the world, here's BBC Sport's guide to the Manchester Originals...

How did they perform last year?

Both the men's and women's Manchester Originals teams spent much of the last year's tournament trying to find their feet.

The men never quite managed it. Defeat to Oval Invincibles in their first match was followed by a thumping win over eventual finalists Birmingham Phoenix.

However, two of their next three games were washed out and although they won the other, they were unable to build any real momentum and lost their last three, including conceding a competition-record 200 to Northern Superchargers.

First ever wicket in The Hundred - Lamb is caught by Bryce off Kapp

The women looked to have everything to make a real challenge for the trophy but by the time they found a way to put it all together, it was too late.

They were beaten by the Invincibles in the curtain-raiser to set the tone for a dismal start to the competition - three losses and an abandonment in their first four games as their batters struggled to make an impact.

Gradually, the runs started to come and they finished strong. Three wins from the last four took them to a fifth-placed finish, a point away from the eliminator.

Ones to watch: Jos Buttler & Andre Russell

Jos Buttler and Andre Russell are two of the most destructive hitters in white-ball cricket

After being restricted to just two matches in 2021 because of Test commitments, Jos Buttler now has a chance to make a real impact on The Hundred.

The newly-appointed England white-ball skipper has arguably established himself as the world's best limited-overs batter after starring in the 2021 T20 World Cup over and a staggering four centuries in this year's Indian Premier League.

Buttler is an adaptable batter but, with a vast array of shots and a stunning combination of power and timing, fireworks are never too far away.

Few can match Buttler's six-hitting ability but if anyone can outdo him, it's Andre Russell, the West Indies all-rounder playing in The Hundred for the first time, having been due to play for Southern Brave last year before withdrawing because of injury.

With bat in hand, Russell is a demolition man, taking a sledgehammer to the opposition bowling. Hard hats may be advisable in the crowd.

Add his ability to touch 90mph with the ball and, provided he can stay fit, the 34-year-old could make all the difference in Manchester.

Ones to watch: Sophie Ecclestone & Lea Tahuhu

England's Sophie Ecclestone and New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu bring a wealth of international experience

Simply put, Sophie Ecclestone is the best bowler in the women's game. The 23-year-old England left-arm spinner is the number one-ranked bowler in both Twenty20 and one-day international cricket and has every chance of staying there for years to come.

Only five wickets in last year's tournament was a disappointing return but was more to do with batters just aiming to survive rather than score runs.

That approach is no guarantee against Ecclestone though, with her combination of skill and accuracy, she is more than capable of running through opposition batting line-ups.

Keep out Ecclestone and the opposition will also have to face Lea Tahuhu, one of the quickest bowlers in the history of the women's game.

The New Zealander, 31, is back from injury and, once she returns from the Commonwealth Games, should be ready to spearhead the Originals attack.

An intimidating bowler, Tahuhu will add real potency and has had success in England, with her match-winning five-wicket haul for the White Ferns in an ODI last summer the most recent example.

Young guns: Tom Hartley & Emma Lamb

Tom Hartley impressed in last year's Hundred, while Emma Lamb has shone for England this summer

Sporting success runs in the family for Tom Hartley. His dad Bill represented Great Britain in the 400m hurdles and won a silver medal as part of the 4x400m relay team at the 1974 Commonwealth Games.

Hartley junior is making his way as a left-arm spinner at Lancashire, debuting in 2020 and becoming a fixture of their white-ball sides.

Last year, the 23-year-old impressed taking seven wickets in as many games and keeping the runs down in The Hundred, while a recent cameo in the Vitality Blast showed he is handy with the bat too.

At 24, this is probably the last time Emma Lamb could sneak into the young guns category, but the Lancastrian is enjoying a breakout summer.

After a positive showing on her Test debut, the opener followed up with a first international hundred in the first ODI against South Africa.

That it came up in just 91 balls will be no surprise to those that have seen her dominate in domestic cricket over the past couple of years.

Why they will win The Hundred

A batting unit featuring Buttler, Russell, Phil Salt and Laurie Evans is packed with more than enough power to trouble any side. Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga adds to that as well as strengthening an already strong group of spinners with his leg breaks.

The Originals have a varied bowling attack - conditions at Old Trafford should suit Hasaranga, Hartley and England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, while they also have the pace of Russell, Richard Gleeson and Jamie Overton.

The women's side have a batting line-up to match any in the competition with South African opener Lizelle Lee joining Lamb, followed by West Indies big-hitter Deandra Dottin and Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand.

Added to that high-class top four is experience throughout the side, with captain Kate Cross, Ecclestone and Tahuhu all proven internationals.

Why they won't win The Hundred

Injuries are a big concern for both sides. Russell has been plagued by hamstring problems in recent times and keeping him at 100% throughout the tournament will be tough.

Gleeson's form has seen him win an England call-up at 34, but he has not long returned from a serious back injury and, without those two, the death bowling options start to look a little thin.

For the women's side, it is Tahuhu's availability that might be most questionable and losing her would be a real blow.

If the big name batters at the top of the order miss out, it is tough to see where the firepower comes from late in the innings.