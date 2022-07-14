Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Greaves in action for Scotland at last year's World Cup

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow Namibia 215-7 (50 overs): Erasmus 56, Frylinck 60*, Tahir 3-38 Main 3-38 Scotland 219-7 (48.5 overs): MacLeod 59, Greaves 53* Sharif 40*, Trumpelmann 3-41 Scotland win by three wickets Scorecard

Chris Greaves and Safyaan Sharif produced a stirring eighth-wicket partnership to steer Scotland to a World Cup League 2 victory over Namibia in Glasgow.

Greaves was 53 not out and Sharif 40 not out as the hosts made 219-7 to win with seven balls to spare.

Scotland had been wobbling on 136-7, despite a solid 59 from Calum MacLeod.

But some big hitting from Greaves and Sharif got them over the line at an overcast and blustery Titwood.

Scotland, who beat Namibia by 77 runs on Sunday and lost to Nepal by five wickets on Wednesday, complete this tri-series against Nepal at the same ground on Sunday.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus made 56, while Jan Frylinck finished on 60 not out as Namibia posted a target of 215-7.

Hamza Tahir and Gavin Main each produced bowling figures of 3-38 as the visitors were restricted to a modest run-rate of 4.3 per over.

Scotland lost opener Kyle Coetzer for three in the second over but had improved to 80-2 by the time Matthew Cross was dismissed for 29.

Richie Berrington's wretched scoring since taking on the captaincy continued with a duck, but MacLeod, who made 50 against the same opponents at the weekend, was again in good touch, with his 59 including seven fours.

When Mark Watt (11) was run out in the 37th over Scotland looked like they might be in trouble and at the 45-over mark 41 runs were required, but Greaves needed just 48 balls to reach 53, his maiden one-day international half century, and Sharif was not far behind, with his 40 coming from 43 deliveries.

The dramatic success puts Scotland 12 points behind leaders Oman in second place in the table with 13 games in hand.