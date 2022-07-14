Close menu

England v India: Reece Topley takes 6-24 as hosts level series

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Royal London one-day international, Lord's:
England 246 all out (49 overs): Moeen 47, Willey 41; Chahal 4-47
India 146 all out (38.5 overs): Hardik 29, Jadeja 29; Topley 6-24
England win by 100 runs; series level at 1-1
Reece Topley starred with the ball as England dug in to level their one-day international series against India with a 100-run victory in the second match at Lord's.

Topley took 6-24 - the best figures for England in a men's ODI - as the hosts expertly defended 246.

He removed openers Rohit Sharma for a duck and Shikhar Dhawan for nine before Rishabh Pant chipped a Brydon Carse full toss to mid-on on nought.

When Virat Kohli's poor form continued - he edged David Willey behind for 16 - India were 31-4.

Suryakumar Yadav halted England's charge with 27 and Hardik Pandya threatened with 29 but Topley returned to bowl Suryakumar via the inside edge and Moeen Ali had Hardik caught at the deep to effectively end India's hopes.

Topley added the wickets of Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and last man Prasidh Krishna to eclipse Paul Collingwood's 6-31, England's previous best ODI figures. India were bowled out for 146.

Despite slipping to 102-5, England scrapped to 246 all out in 49 overs, largely thanks to Moeen's 49.

David Willey, who was crucially dropped on one, also made 41 after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had knocked over England's powerful top order with 4-47.

The result ensures England, back at Lord's three years to the day since their World Cup win, hit back from their crushing defeat in the first ODI.

The decider takes place on Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford from 11:00 BST.

Topley breaks record as bowlers impress

Only two bowlers - Collingwood and Chris Woakes, who has done so twice - had taken six wickets in an ODI for England.

Topley, a player whose career was almost ended by injury, joined them with a fine display with the new ball and later in the innings to cap an impressive England bowling performance.

Moeen dragged England to a score but it still looked below par.

Topley took the new ball with Willey and they began India's chase with a maiden each. In the second over, the 28-year-old Surrey quick pinned Rohit in front for a duck.

Willey was rewarded with the key wicket of Kohli, who pushed at a wide ball and nicked through to Buttler as the former captain's 32-month wait for an international century in any format goes on.

Then, the game not completely done, Topley returned - his mid-innings effort just as impressive.

Suryakumar hit 117 from 55 balls in the third T20 but Topley found a hint of bounce to remove him before he could reinvigorate another chase.

He added the wicket of Mohammed Shami with a clever slower ball before seeing off the last two with perfect line and length.

Topley has had multiple stress fractures and in 2018 considered quitting cricket. This was a memorable reward for perseverance at cricket's historic home.

Moeen drags England to a score

England were thrashed in the first ODI on Tuesday, a defeat which came on the back of two heavy losses in the three-match Twenty20 series.

At The Oval, there were four ducks in the top five as England were dismissed for 110. This time, against a similarly impressive new-ball spell, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes all reached double figures but when each fell in the first 25 overs, plus captain Jos Buttler for four, another small total was possible.

Chahal varied his pace to outfox the top order - Bairstow bowled on the sweep for 38, Root out lbw for 11 playing the same shot and Stokes also trapped in front playing the reverse.

The difference, though, was the ability to eek out a score - something Buttler called for after Tuesday's defeat - and luck.

Moeen put on 46 with Liam Livingstone, only for the Lancashire batter to wastefully pull to deep square leg for 33.

Next came the fortune.

With the score 152-6, Willey top-edged to fine leg but Prasidh Krishna spilled a simple catch at fine leg.

That allowed a sensible stand of 62 to guide England past 200 - Moeen largely curbed his attacking instincts, although he did flick one leg-side six out of the ground.

It kept England in the game with a total that still looked below par.

Although the pitch was trickier than it first appeared, it still took a Topley-inspired performance to level the series.

'It makes it all worthwhile'

England bowler Reece Topley, who was named man-of-the-match for his 6-24: "It was a terrific team performance to bounce back from the other day and I'm just happy that I played my part.

"It means a lot, it makes it all worthwhile to be honest. It was just over that stand where I had surgery three years ago so it has gone full circle which is crazy.

"It is everyone's dream to play for England. I just want to pull the shirt on as many times as I can and play my part. It is a privilege every time, whether it is a World Cup or a series against whoever.

"It is a big game at the weekend. I've just got to prepare for that and wrap up the series and then we'll deal with whatever is next."

England captain Jos Buttler: "I'm happy to get the win. The team has been doing some great things over the years and that brings pressure.

"We want to continue that. We have pride in our performance. We haven't been at our best recently but have showed great character today."

Comments

Join the conversation

136 comments

  • Comment posted by what a world we live in, today at 20:28

    To all those trolls, neigh sayers and arm chair cricketers I say to you cricket is a funny game,

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 20:33

      joffey replied:
      Methinks your right

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 20:36

    Great performance from Topley. Well bowled.

    It happened on a day when ECB ignored the benefit in free to air viewing with only a minority of us getting to witness it live. Harrison's greed in taking the Sky money in return for the useless Hundred as his parting shot, will starve the game of its future audience and participants for another 6 years.

    Thanks for nothing Mr Harrison - now clear off.

    • Reply posted by Permaximum, today at 20:40

      Permaximum replied:
      Agree with all of your points.

      The sooner Harrison goes the better for the future of Cricket in England.

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 20:31

    As the saying goes "never judge a pitch until both sides have batted on it".

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 20:45

      in5wknaa replied:
      Or as they say in Suffolk - never judge a pitch until Reece Topley has bowled on it

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 20:26

    Well recovered England after what happened at the Oval the day before.
    Tables totally turned today with game panning out almost the opposite. Topley did a Bumrah today. Well done!

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 20:30

      saddletramp replied:
      What happened the day before ?

      Saw England get smashed on Tuesday,who did they lose to Wednesday ?

  • Comment posted by Devil in the detail, today at 20:25

    Fantastic performance from England, they never gave up, well done boys and let’s wrap it up on Sunday…

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 20:29

    Been a lot of highs and lows across all formats over the last couple of years. 1 things for sure though, we're not short on incredibly capable cricketers!

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 20:29

    Roll on the last game! Should be a cracker!!

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 20:32

      Tony replied:
      It might rain ☔

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 20:25

    Magnificent from Reece Topley. Glad to see some of our new bowlers stand up.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 20:41

    When are the 'star-struck' Indian selectors going to have some backbone & drop Kohli for good - as you can't keep on carrying non-performing 'passengers' like him in your team! Just a travesty that he is being retained whilst younger in-form talented players are having to be left out!

    • Reply posted by sumotartan, today at 20:44

      sumotartan replied:
      Totally agree it’s like they are waiting for a big score but we’re still waiting2 years later. Really cheeses me off we have deep batting talent that should be fostered

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 20:34

    And in the fickle world of cricket every person who wanted Buttler and co out the team will how want them all in

  • Comment posted by TD, today at 20:33

    Easy win for the world champions 👍

  • Comment posted by ph, today at 20:38

    After the last match the BBC called England pathetic, no such adjectives for India today though!!!

    • Reply posted by sumotartan, today at 20:40

      sumotartan replied:
      We were pathetic

  • Comment posted by TommyLad, today at 20:34

    Well done boys!! Especially well done to Topley 👏👍

  • Comment posted by yarp, today at 20:32

    Oh no, such horrible captaincy by Buttler, should have won by much more! Where are all the plonkers with their whines today?

    • Reply posted by Prestidigitation, today at 20:36

      Prestidigitation replied:
      They’re hovering, in a shallow world.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:43

    Virat Kohli - it's time to take a break, son. Seriously.

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 20:48

      Dr Maggie replied:
      India's selectors have too little courage to drop him.

  • Comment posted by PM4PM, today at 20:32

    Well done chaps in winning and jolly good show keeping the home crowd quiet throughout the match

    Bring on the decider

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 20:27

    England were thrashed and outclassed in the 1st ODI at the Oval, so this represents a good fightback. The batting still not at its best, but Moeen and Willey did well. I didn't think 246 would be anywhere near enough to win but the bowlers did a great job, well done Topley for England's best ever ODI bowling figures. Still fancy India to win the 3rd match however.

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 20:33

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      We'll have to disagree on that. I suspect England will win the decider; India blows hot and cold (especially in their test matches).

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 20:46

    That's the England we all know and love 👍

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 20:39

    Top That!

    Seam bowlers coming out of our ears.
    Now about the spin and the batting.....

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 20:32

    Take that and party… India thrashed !!!

    Excellent bowling performance.

