Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Royal London one-day international, Lord's: England 246 all out (49 overs): Moeen 47, Willey 41; Chahal 4-47 India 146 all out (38.5 overs): Hardik 29, Jadeja 29; Topley 6-24 England win by 100 runs; series level at 1-1 Scorecard

Reece Topley starred with the ball as England dug in to level their one-day international series against India with a 100-run victory in the second match at Lord's.

Topley took 6-24 - the best figures for England in a men's ODI - as the hosts expertly defended 246.

He removed openers Rohit Sharma for a duck and Shikhar Dhawan for nine before Rishabh Pant chipped a Brydon Carse full toss to mid-on on nought.

When Virat Kohli's poor form continued - he edged David Willey behind for 16 - India were 31-4.

Suryakumar Yadav halted England's charge with 27 and Hardik Pandya threatened with 29 but Topley returned to bowl Suryakumar via the inside edge and Moeen Ali had Hardik caught at the deep to effectively end India's hopes.

Topley added the wickets of Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and last man Prasidh Krishna to eclipse Paul Collingwood's 6-31, England's previous best ODI figures. India were bowled out for 146.

Despite slipping to 102-5, England scrapped to 246 all out in 49 overs, largely thanks to Moeen's 49.

David Willey, who was crucially dropped on one, also made 41 after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had knocked over England's powerful top order with 4-47.

The result ensures England, back at Lord's three years to the day since their World Cup win, hit back from their crushing defeat in the first ODI.

The decider takes place on Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford from 11:00 BST.

Topley breaks record as bowlers impress

Only two bowlers - Collingwood and Chris Woakes, who has done so twice - had taken six wickets in an ODI for England.

Topley, a player whose career was almost ended by injury, joined them with a fine display with the new ball and later in the innings to cap an impressive England bowling performance.

Moeen dragged England to a score but it still looked below par.

Topley took the new ball with Willey and they began India's chase with a maiden each. In the second over, the 28-year-old Surrey quick pinned Rohit in front for a duck.

Willey was rewarded with the key wicket of Kohli, who pushed at a wide ball and nicked through to Buttler as the former captain's 32-month wait for an international century in any format goes on.

Then, the game not completely done, Topley returned - his mid-innings effort just as impressive.

Suryakumar hit 117 from 55 balls in the third T20 but Topley found a hint of bounce to remove him before he could reinvigorate another chase.

He added the wicket of Mohammed Shami with a clever slower ball before seeing off the last two with perfect line and length.

Topley has had multiple stress fractures and in 2018 considered quitting cricket. This was a memorable reward for perseverance at cricket's historic home.

Moeen drags England to a score

England were thrashed in the first ODI on Tuesday, a defeat which came on the back of two heavy losses in the three-match Twenty20 series.

At The Oval, there were four ducks in the top five as England were dismissed for 110. This time, against a similarly impressive new-ball spell, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes all reached double figures but when each fell in the first 25 overs, plus captain Jos Buttler for four, another small total was possible.

Chahal varied his pace to outfox the top order - Bairstow bowled on the sweep for 38, Root out lbw for 11 playing the same shot and Stokes also trapped in front playing the reverse.

The difference, though, was the ability to eek out a score - something Buttler called for after Tuesday's defeat - and luck.

Moeen put on 46 with Liam Livingstone, only for the Lancashire batter to wastefully pull to deep square leg for 33.

Next came the fortune.

With the score 152-6, Willey top-edged to fine leg but Prasidh Krishna spilled a simple catch at fine leg.

That allowed a sensible stand of 62 to guide England past 200 - Moeen largely curbed his attacking instincts, although he did flick one leg-side six out of the ground.

It kept England in the game with a total that still looked below par.

Although the pitch was trickier than it first appeared, it still took a Topley-inspired performance to level the series.

'It makes it all worthwhile'

England bowler Reece Topley, who was named man-of-the-match for his 6-24: "It was a terrific team performance to bounce back from the other day and I'm just happy that I played my part.

"It means a lot, it makes it all worthwhile to be honest. It was just over that stand where I had surgery three years ago so it has gone full circle which is crazy.

"It is everyone's dream to play for England. I just want to pull the shirt on as many times as I can and play my part. It is a privilege every time, whether it is a World Cup or a series against whoever.

"It is a big game at the weekend. I've just got to prepare for that and wrap up the series and then we'll deal with whatever is next."

England captain Jos Buttler: "I'm happy to get the win. The team has been doing some great things over the years and that brings pressure.

"We want to continue that. We have pride in our performance. We haven't been at our best recently but have showed great character today."