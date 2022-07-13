South Africa pull out of Australia ODI series

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa are currently outside the automatic qualification places for the 2023 One-Day International Cricket World Cup

South Africa have withdrawn from a one-day international series in Australia next January because it conflicts with a new domestic T20 competition.

Cricket Australia refused a request to reschedule the three-match series.

Points from the matches, which affect qualification for the 2023 World Cup, could now be awarded to Australia.

Pholetsi Moseki, CEO of Cricket South Africa, said: "The sustainability of our new T20 League is reliant on having all our domestic players available."

The International Cricket Council must decide how to allocate the points from the matches, which count towards automatic qualification for the next ODI World Cup in India in autumn 2023.

South Africa sit 11th in a 13-team qualifying league while Australia are eighth, which is the final automatic qualifying place.

Countries that fail to qualify directly will have to fight for the remaining two places via a further qualification tournament.

South Africa will play three ODIs against England in July as part of a summer tour that also includes two one-day internationals against Ireland in Bristol in August.