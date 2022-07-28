Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Dane van Niekerk will hope to lead Oval Invincibles to a successful defence of their title

With an array of England stars, Oval Invincibles men will be hoping to improve on a mid-table finish last season, while the women will be aiming to defend their crown, here's BBC Sport's guide to the Oval-based side...

How did they perform last year?

The Invincibles men never quite fulfilled their potential in finishing fourth after four wins, three losses and one washed-out game.

They smashed 145-8 in their opening game against Manchester Originals. But a six-wicket loss to Northern Superchargers was a crash back to Earth. Their mammoth 172-3 against Birmingham Phoenix demonstrated what they could do but Phoenix still chased it down with six balls to spare. There were individual performances throughout the campaign but not enough to produce consistent wins.

The women's team were Invincible by name, invincible by nature in the final as they thrashed Southern Brave by 48 runs in front of a packed-out Lord's.

They kicked off the competition by winning the historic standalone game at the Oval against Manchester Originals followed by a 15-run victory in the London derby against Spirit.

But then a mixed run saw them have to face Birmingham Phoenix in the eliminator for a place in the final. A fine bowling performance by Tash Farrant and Marizanne Kapp saw them book a tie against Southern Brave, with Kapp impressing again in the showpiece event by taking 4-9 to ensure her side defended 121 to win the title.

Ones to watch: Rilee Rossouw & Will Jacks

Watch out in the crowd when Rilee Rossouw and Will Jacks are batting

Rilee Rossouw returned to the South Africa T20 squad this summer for the first time since 2016.

The 32-year-old, who joined Hampshire on a Kolpak deal in 2017 and now represents Somerset, is one of the most destructive white-ball batters around - as shown by his sublime T20 Blast campaign this year.

Will Jacks rocketed into our awareness in 2019 by smashing a 25-ball century for Surrey against Lancashire in a 10-over match in Dubai. It is thought to be the fastest hundred in a match between two professional sides, but was not officially recorded as it was not a first-class fixture.

A big-hitter wherever he comes in to bat, Jacks can also provide some handy spin when needed.

Ones to watch: Alice Capsey & Shabnim Ismail

Alice Capsey and Shabnim Ismail epitomise the Oval Invincibles' blend of youth and experience

Alice Caspey was one of the names of the tournament in 2021 for her performances with bat and ball.

The 17-year-old spinner recently made her England debut and this year's Hundred is another ideal opportunity to showcase her talent.

Shabnim Ismail is the world's fastest and fieriest bowler. She is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in both ODI and T20Is and is revered across the world.

Her pace up top and ability to clean up batters is crucial in the short format and will be of huge value again. She can also swing the bat when required down the order.

Young guns: Mohammad Hasnain & Kira Chathli

Mohammad Hasnain and Kira Chathli are two 22-year-olds looking to make their mark in this year's Hundred

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was the top pick in the men's Hundred overseas wildcard draft this year. He rocketed into the news in January by taking 3-0 in his first over on debut for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.

He's only 22 but has already over 20 caps for Pakistan and brings raw pace that will hurry batters and demolish stumps.

Hasnain also holds the record for the fastest ball ever recorded in the Caribbean Premier League when he was clocked at 96.37mph in 2019.

Despite only being 22, Kira Chathli made her county debut for Surrey back in 2013.

Her innovative shots and impressive stroke-play make her a danger in the middle-order.

She is also a very nifty wicketkeeper and has been a regular for Surrey in recent years, in particular starring in 2020.

Why they will win the Hundred

The men's side have a lot to prove and will be hungry for it. With many of their Surrey players sticking around with the wounds of last year just about healing, they will come out fighting.

They seem balanced with both bat and ball and if it comes together on the day, they will be formidable.

The women's team have a combination of talented young players and buckets of experience.

Mix the likes of Capsey, Chathli and Emma Jones, with Van Niekerk, Ismail and Lauren Winfield-Hill and you've got quite a line-up.

Why they won't win The Hundred

Aside from the Surrey contingent staying, there have been lots of moves in the men's team this year so it'll come down to how quickly they can gel.

If they don't hit the ground running it will be tough to make up the deficit.

The women's side will be feeling the pressure as defending champions and now have a target on their backs. It will take strong leadership from captain Van Niekerk to keep their heads up if they do suffer early defeats.

The absence of Farrant, who was the leading wicket-taker in the competition last year, from this season because of injury is a huge blow.