Finn Allen's 60, which included three sixes, helped steady New Zealand's reply after Mark Adair two wickets with the opening two balls of the innings

Second one-day international, Malahide: Ireland 216 (48 overs): Dockrell 74, McBrine 28; Bracewell 2-26, Santner 2-32 New Zealand 219-7 (38.1 overs): Allen 60, Latham 55; Adair 2-29 New Zealand won by three wickets Scorecard

New Zealand secured a three-wicket victory over Ireland to clinch the three-match ODI series at Malahide.

George Dockrell's ODI-best of 74 off 61 balls helped the hosts to 216 after a top-order wobble.

Finn Allen and Tom Latham both scored half-centuries in New Zealand's response.

Michael Bracewell, who hit a record-breaking 24 in the final over in Sunday's opener, hit an unbeaten 42 to see the Black Caps over the line.

The third ODI takes place on Friday (10:45 BST).

The sides then meet for a three-match Twenty20 series in Belfast, which begins on 18 July.

With New Zealand winning the opener by one wicket thanks to Bracewell's fireworks, Ireland set out to level the series but endured a difficult start as the visitors' bowlers dominated to restrict them to 216 all out.

Matt Henry, Bracewell and Mitchell Santner took two wickets each as New Zealand established a stranglehold on a tricky pitch at Malahide despite Dockrell's 74.

Setting the tone with a wicket maiden that included the dismissal of Paul Stirling, Henry also removed Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie to leave the hosts 5-2.

Henry and Jacob Duffy, making his ODI debut, turned the screw on Ireland as the hosts managed to reach only 19-2 after the first powerplay.

Ireland needed 21 balls to get off the mark and 57 balls to hit a boundary through Andy McBrine, who scored 28 off 48 balls before Bracewell had him stumped, starting a tight spell of 10 overs for just 26 runs.

With Ireland in trouble, Dockrell moved to his third ODI half-century, which included three fours and a six in the space of just six balls.

Duffy ended Dockrell's run-spree with his maiden ODI wicket before Mark Adair's rapid 27 off 15 balls took Ireland past 200.

And while Adair took wickets with his first two balls of New Zealand's innings, the visitors bounced back through Allen, who took 18 off four Adair deliveries on his way to a maiden ODI half-century.

A middle-order wobble made the result far from certain until Bracewell continued his fine form with his unbeaten 42 carrying the visitors' over the line with 71 balls to spare as they took the series with a game to spare.