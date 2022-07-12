LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 318: Northeast 56; Hutton 4-76 & 53-0 Nottinghamshire 285 (86 overs): Montgomery 80, Hameed 70, James 50; Hogan 4-47, Harris 4-65 Glamorgan (6 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by 86 runs with 10 second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

James Harris and Michael Hogan claimed four wickets apiece as Glamorgan took a surprise 33-run first innings lead over Nottinghamshire in Cardiff.

South African Matt Montgomery scored 80 on his Championship debut, Haseeb Hameed 70 and Lyndon James 50 as Notts moved into a strong position.

But the visitors lost their last six wickets for 30 runs as they were bowled out for 285.

Glamorgan start day three on 53 for nought, a lead of 86 runs.

The first seven Notts batters got into double figures, after nine Glamorgan players did so on the opening day, but the visitors could not gain the first innings lead that looked likely for most of day two.

On a sultry, overcast morning Ben Slater (31) and Hameed started positively with a stand of 64 before Slater played down the wrong line and was bowled by a ball from Harris that kept a touch low.

Hameed chose his shots well, unleashing some classical cover drives against anything wide as he added 71 with Montgomery, who is deputising for England Lions' Ben Duckett.

But Hameed was bowled playing no shot to a ball that nipped back from Harris, who also bowled Joe Clarke (14), leaving a ball he should have played.

Montgomery, 22, who had played first-class cricket for KwaZulu Natal, looked assured in his first four-dayer for Notts as he held the innings together.

Meanwhile James restored Notts' momentum with an aggressive 50 in 72 balls, striking sixes off Andrew Salter and Michael Hogan before edging Hogan to slip.

The dismissal sparked the turnaround in fortunes as Steven Mullaney was caught in the deep off Harris for 11 while Liam Patterson-White also fell to the old ball, caught off David Lloyd for 13.

That exposed the lower order to the new ball, with Montgomery eighth out to Michael Neser after facing 166 balls in a mature knock, while Hogan polished off the rest.

Glamorgan were left 17 overs to bat in murky conditions, but David Lloyd and Eddie Byrom saw them through to the close.

Meanwhile Glamorgan awarded a cap to off-spinning all-rounder Salter, who has been in the first-team squad for 10 seasons and was man of the match in the 2021 One-Day Cup final.

Glamorgan all-rounder James Harris told BBC Sport Wales:

"We're really happy with the last session, we thought at lunch, 110-1, we were staring down the barrel of a few tough sessions.

"Then from 255-4, we got that fifth wicket and we managed to knock them over, so to take a lead like that is really pleasing, then for the boys (Lloyd and Byrom) to play as well as they did has really set us up.

"It came out OK today, I tried to hit the wicket, we got a bit of movement which helped and to get some good players at the top of the order out is good.

"We couldn't be more pleased with how the day finished, there's a few demons in the pitch and it's only going to get worse probably, so we'll score as many as we can and see where we are."