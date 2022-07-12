Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jonny Tattersall hit 23 fours as he made the highest score of his career

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two) Yorkshire 521: Lyth 183, Tattersall 180*; Lawes 4-51 Surrey 191-1: Burns 94*, Amla 45* Surrey (1pt) trail Yorkshire (5pts) by 330 with 9 wickets standing Match scorecard

England opener Rory Burns led a strong Surrey response to Yorkshire's first-innings 521 with a largely unruffled 94 not out on day two at Scarborough.

A high-scoring County Championship draw is already on the cards with two days remaining, after Adam Lyth and Jonny Tattersall recorded Yorkshire's first ever triple-century partnership for the sixth wicket.

Lyth made 183 off 306 balls and Tattersall compiled a career-best unbeaten 180 off 344 before Burns led Surrey to 191-1 from 53 overs.

After a 40-minute rain delay started the day, Lyth and Tattersall advanced their overnight partnership of 239 to 305 during the second morning and Yorkshire reached lunch at 489-7.

Lyth, who posted his highest score in a Championship home game, fell alongside Dom Bess for 29 before lunch.

he pulled Conor McKerr to deep square-leg before Bess was bowled by the part-time off-spin of Will Jacks.

While Lyth led the way on day one in making 152, Tattersall played the more notable innings on day two as he added 76 to his overnight 104.

The pair broke the previous Yorkshire sixth-wicket record of 296, also involving Lyth with help from Adil Rashid against Lancashire at Old Trafford in 2014.

Tattersall was particularly strong through the leg side and would have hoped for a maiden double-century.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, the loss of three quick wickets after lunch - all to Tom Lawes, who finished with 4-51 from 13.2 overs - ended those hopes.

Jordan Thompson was lbw, Steve Patterson was caught behind cutting and Shannon Gabriel bowled for a golden duck.

Surrey started their reply with 53 overs remaining in the day and reached tea at 80 without loss from 18.

After West Indian quick Gabriel's golden duck, he sent down 10 no-balls across two four-over spells, including getting Burns caught at slip driving with one of them on 72 after tea.

Burns reached his fifty from 59 deliveries with a pulled boundary against Matthew Waite's seamers off the last ball of the afternoon.

He went on to share 102 for the first wicket with fellow left-hander Ryan Patel, who made 29 before being stumped against the off-spin of Bess after tea.

Having scored 77 runs in three Ashes Tests over the winter, including a high score of 34, Burns has made a pleasing return to county cricket as he went beyond 500 runs for the season in this innings.

He shared an unbroken 89 with Hashim Amla, who was 45 not out at the close.

Yorkshire's England bowler Matthew Fisher is at Scarborough this week as he continues his recovery from a back stress fracture suffered in the first game at Gloucestershire in mid-April.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.