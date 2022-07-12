Last updated on .From the section Counties

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has now taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings on 10 occasions

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Warwickshire 217: McAndrew 63, Sibley 56; Abbott 5-45 & 11-0 Hampshire 370-9 dec: Holland 99, Dawson 92, Brown 72*; Hannon-Dalby 5-86 Warwickshire (4pts) trail Hampshire (7pts) by 142 runs with 10 wickets standing Match scorecard

Ian Holland fell one run short of a century as Hampshire built an important first-innings lead over Warwickshire in their County Championship game.

Opening batter Holland began his season with 81 against Somerset but averaged 14 in his subsequent 13 innings before alleviating his poor form with a stubborn knock.

Liam Dawson maintained his impressive form with 92 - having put on 137 with Holland - and Ben Brown an unbeaten 72 to take Hampshire to a 153-run lead, with Oliver Hannon-Dalby taking his season tally to 35 wickets with 5-86.

Warwickshire sliced 11 off the deficit in six wicketless overs before the close.

Hampshire had wobbled to end day one on 42-3, 175 runs in arrears, after an exceptional bowling display, so the morning session saw a recalibration and a slow accumulation of runs.

Holland had shown a glimpse of his newfound resolution in the second innings of the thriller at Chelmsford a fortnight ago, when he scored 37 in 95 balls to provide the glue against Simon Harmer's onslaught.

But his place in the team was somewhat questioned, with Joe Weatherley and Tom Prest itching to take their T20 Blast form to the red ball.

With Kyle Abbott for company, he put an unbelievably high price on his wicket; playing in a compact style with only balls offering any width smacked to the boundary.

Abbott extended his overnight stay before he was lbw to Nathan McAndrew to end the 41-run stand, but that only joined Holland and Dawson together.

It was unspectacular, efficient and - other than a spill at gully - chanceless from the pair.

Dawson collected a pair of fifties against Yorkshire in the last Championship fixture at the Ageas Bowl, before taking his maiden 10-wicket haul at Essex.

While Holland peppered between third and cover, Dawson's innings saw just 16 of his 92 runs coming in front of square as he typically played the ball as late as possible.

Holland's fifty came in 131 balls, Dawson's in 94 and a pair of centuries looked certain only for Holland to edge a cut to first slip.

His reaction of slumping on his bat before lifting it over his head and looking skywards provided a visual depiction of his internal disappointment.

The second new ball, led by Hannon-Dalby, then sent Hampshire into a mini tail-spin either side of tea.

Dawson was leg before to the fast bowler and Aneurin Donald chopped him on before Keith Barker played McAndrew back onto his stumps as the hosts fell from 249-5 to 291-8.

But Brown, in his typically busy manner, and the permanently-attacking James Fuller took the lead past three figures in a bustling 70-run stand.

Fuller eventually holed out for 37, while Brown passed fifty for the fourth time this season before a classic slog boundary brought about the declaration.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.