England v India: Hosts win third T20 despite Suryakumar Yadav's hundred

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar's hundred was his first in international T20s
Third Vitality Twenty20, Trent Bridge
England 215-7 (20 overs): Malan 77 (39), Livingstone 42* (29); Bishnoi 2-30
India 198-9 (20 overs): Suryakumar 117 (55); Topley 3-22
England win by 17 runs; India win series 2-1
England held on for a consolation victory in the third Twenty20 against India despite Suryakumar Yadav's sensational century at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 216, the tourists were 31-3 after five overs before Suryakumar's 48-ball ton - his first for India - gave them real hope.

He dominated a partnership of 119 with Shreyas Iyer, hitting 14 fours and six sixes in an incredible display of flamboyant shots.

After wickets tumbled at the other end, Suryakumar launched an assault at the start of the penultimate over with 41 runs needed.

The first four balls yielded 16 runs but the 31-year-old mistimed his stroke looking to clear the ropes again and was caught at long-off for 117 off Moeen Ali.

Chris Jordan closed out the final over as India ended on 198-9, England winning by 17 runs and responding to heavy defeats in the first two matches.

Dawid Malan had earlier top scored with 77 from 39 balls in their 215-7.

India take the series 2-1 with the sides' attention turning to a three-match one-day international series, which starts on Tuesday at The Oval.

More to follow

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:42

    On a different note you have to feel for Deepak Hooda. He smashed the bowlers in the 1st T20I, and was on an impressive run of form prior to that, only to be left out in a dead rubber for Shreyas Iyer, who seems a walking wicket at the moment. It was the same for him in the test.

    Selection is something to be worked on by India ahead of the WC. They're spoilt for choice, but pick the form players!

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:42

    A dead rubber and good chance for india to give some fringe players an opportunity.

    England performed a lot better but their bowling unit was still unable to bowl india out. Gleason is a find, hopefully Father tine gives him some time.

    The battle was lost but the war is won… onto the one dayers!

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 18:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:41

    I am taking full credit for Malan’s innings, having suggested he should be ‘rested’ in the last thread. It’s so much easier from the armchair…

  • Comment posted by Mouldy Arse, today at 18:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:40

    Good win but the bowling department still gives cause for concern..Too many all rounders.If Livingstone is to play it should be a part a batsman .India’s first choice bowling attack as far superior to Englands

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:39

    I have seen Yadav in ODI’s and he is a fine player. After that innings he didn’t really deserve to be on the losing side but his team mates failed to back him up.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 18:37

    Drop Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthick, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik. Jadeja should not bowl in T20.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 18:36

    Not a bad performance from England with some big players to return. This like Edgbaston seemed like an away game, sure were a lot of Indians that have come over for this series.

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:38

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      Huge British/Indian populace in Birmingham helps. Made for a great atmosphere though? Especially when England win!

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 18:34

    An anomaly within sport to have a crowd living in the home team’s country overwhelmingly supporting the away team - but expected by now.

    However booing the man-of-the-match for being English as he collects his award achieves new depths.

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:35

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      Alas, this is no surprise. True Indian fans are fantastic

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 18:34

    NO BBC HYS ON WIMBELDON shows what a lousy 2022 tournament its been.
    ps watching the wheel chair players makes the combined effort of the womens singles and their prize monies look like a scam or mugging

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:33

    Thought kohli would have pushed on after getting those boundrys. Not sure why the dip in form!

  • Comment posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:33

    Great win for England and excellent knock from Yadav. Thoroughly entertaining series. Some terrible fielding at times though. Kohli was celebrating a catch before he'd even caught it

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 18:32

    Kohli, Dinesh Karthick. Karthick is 37 and should pave way for youngsters and he is wicket keeper but not wicket keeping says all. Malik, Jadeja, Avesh Khan bowling was awful. India knows now what its team for World Cup should be.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:32

    Good match today! Close match. Experimental Indian bowling line up today. But let too many runs away. Classy century by suraykumar!

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:31

    From an England perspective, that was so nervy. Would have been trouble had Yadav's incredible innings not ended in the penultimate over, with an extra man in the ring for the final over.

    Positives: Livingstone, Milan, Topley

    And India will be happy. They tried out their inexperienced bowlers in this game and you have to admit that Umran Malik is one to watch. Incredible turn of pace!

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:34

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      I prefer Rome

  • Comment posted by Donnie Darko, today at 18:31

    Silly-cricket at its silliest. Hugely entertaining nonsense.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:31

    A fine win in the end for England. This was a better contest for the crowd who saw excellent bowling from Gleeson (again) and Topley. Malan was due an innings and delivered. Yadav's heroic one-man effort not quite enough to save India from defeat.

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 18:36

      Dr Maggie replied:
      It was a nervous win at best. Till 8 balls in the game they were fearing another loss.

  • Comment posted by House TV, today at 18:30

    Good to see karthik reimagining himself as a finisher. Pure imagination!

    • Reply posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:36

      CriticalPoint replied:
      He's a nothing batsman now with this new brand of cricket. If I were India, I'd get rid of him and Shreyas Iyer, who are both out of their depth, and have Suryakumar and Hooda on the plane to Australia, with Pant as the keeper (obviously).

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 18:30

    Who cares!? it's not cricket, just an irrelevant slog fest... Bring on the next test match!

