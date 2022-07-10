Close menu

England v India: Hosts win third T20 despite Suryakumar Yadav's hundred

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar's hundred was his first in international T20s
Third Vitality Twenty20, Trent Bridge
England 215-7 (20 overs): Malan 77 (39), Livingstone 42* (29); Bishnoi 2-30
India 198-9 (20 overs): Suryakumar 117 (55); Topley 3-22
England win by 17 runs; India win series 2-1
Scorecard

England held on for a consolation victory in the third Twenty20 against India despite Suryakumar Yadav's sensational century at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 216, the tourists were 31-3 after five overs before Suryakumar's 48-ball ton - his first for India - gave them real hope.

He dominated a partnership of 119 with Shreyas Iyer, hitting 14 fours and six sixes in an incredible display of flamboyant shots.

After wickets tumbled at the other end, Suryakumar launched an assault at the start of the penultimate over with 41 runs needed.

The first four balls yielded 16 runs but the 31-year-old mistimed his stroke looking to clear the ropes again and was caught at long-off for 117 off Moeen Ali.

Chris Jordan closed out the final over as India ended on 198-9, England winning by 17 runs and responding to heavy defeats in the first two matches.

Dawid Malan had earlier top scored with 77 from 39 balls in their 215-7.

India take the series 2-1 with the sides' attention turning to a three-match one-day international series, which starts on Tuesday at The Oval.

'SKY' gives England huge scare

England needed this win after their disappointing performances in the first two games. With India needing 185 from 15 overs and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant back in the dressing room, the hosts looked comfortable.

What followed was anything but - Suryakumar playing one of the great innings in a losing cause.

The right-hander, often referred to by his nickname SKY, wristily took down both spin and seam. Two drives where he opened the bat face and cleared the off-side for six defied belief.

He also swept Jordan off his stumps as he took advantage of the short Trent Bridge boundaries.

The first crucial moment came at the start of the 16th over when, with 66 needed from 30, the impressive Reece Topley had Iyer caught behind for 28.

That halted India's momentum and the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja, both lbw to David Willey and Richard Gleeson respectively, left the match on Suryakumar's shoulders.

Moeen began the 19th over with a wide before Suryakumar cut him for four, smashed a six over long-on and hammered another cut to the fence.

India's support was raucous but when Moeen tossed the ball up again, Suryakumar was caught after miscuing off the toe of his bat. He departed with the second-highest T20 score for India and the second-best individual total against England.

Jordan was left with 20 to defend against the tail and he did so expertly, taking wickets with two pinpoint yorkers.

England won but were given an almighty fright.

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by NATCANADIAN, today at 18:49

    Virat Kohli is finished. I don't think he can get his form back. Today he is in the team for just his antics on the field. He dropped a sitter at a crucial stage by jumping to catch the ball, rather than take it at ease. Pant should never have opened, he should be at 4 or 5. Umran gave too many runs by his short-pitched balls, rather he should have bowled more yorkers at his blistering pace.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 18:48

    T20 is such a throwaway format, nobody will remember who won this or any other game in a month.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 18:48

    England slogged better than India in 120 balls today.

    *Shrugs*

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:47

    The momentum swung like a pendulum all afternoon.

    But congrats to Phil Salt and Moe Ali in their combined effort to dismiss the fine Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav when he was taking the game away from England.

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 18:47

    Think India look good for this World Cup. Just need to work on their middle overs batting. Karthik needs dropping for Pandya. Too many dot balls chewed up by Karthik in this series which cost them today. Also he is not as good a keeper as Pant. A couple of Promising signs for kohli for form but just feel he’s more sure to odi cricket than T20.

  • Comment posted by always right, today at 18:47

    T20 would be a better game if there were no fielding restrictions, no circles,bowlers allowed to bowl down the legside,and have unlimited overs, and proper sized boundaries, it would be a truer contest between bat and ball, not just a slog for the crowd,and television.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 18:46

    Nasser Hussein must be gutted.
    Been creaming himself all afternoon over the Indian batting.

    With 8 overs to go,he was saying "All the pressure is on England"
    India needed 120,15 an over ? !!

    What team in international cricket wouldn't be happy with having the opposition needing 15 an over with 8 overs to go ?

  • Comment posted by Rseer, today at 18:46

    Kohli is pretty pants now. Only thing he brings us a lot of hot air as seen in the test series....

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, today at 18:49

      Warm beer replied:
      Don't forget the comedic value.

  • Comment posted by czarcastic, today at 18:44

    Hopefully we've learned to always bat first against the better sides, you can then put the pressure on..

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 18:47

      Leanne replied:
      we've?

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 18:44

    Lessons for India:
    (1) Drop Kohli
    (2) Rohit-RIshabh to open
    (3) KL Rahul #3
    (4) SKY #4
    (5) Jadeja should bat as high as possible
    (6) B Kumar with Arshdeep will be an opening pair to match
    (7) Bishnoi is better than Chahal
    (8) Avesh, Umran are not international ready

  • Comment posted by Michael Hodd, today at 18:43

    I hope the appointment of Buttler as captain is a success. He's a phenomenal batsman & I'm hoping that doesn't get compromised by having to keep wicket as well as captain. So far, not so good, although it's early days. A like for like replacement for Morgan could have been someone like Vince who has experience as a captain but I'm glad that didn't happen as I'm a Hampshire fan & we need him!

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:43

    Well won England. Fair play to India's Barmy Army. Their travelling support really is the equivalent of the original Barmy Army. Hats off to those who have made such a long journey to watch their team.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:42

    On a different note you have to feel for Deepak Hooda. He smashed the bowlers in the 1st T20I, and was on an impressive run of form prior to that, only to be left out in a dead rubber for Shreyas Iyer, who seems a walking wicket at the moment. It was the same for him in the test.

    Selection is something to be worked on by India ahead of the WC. They're spoilt for choice, but pick the form players!

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:42

    A dead rubber and good chance for india to give some fringe players an opportunity.

    England performed a lot better but their bowling unit was still unable to bowl india out. Gleason is a find, hopefully Father tine gives him some time.

    The battle was lost but the war is won… onto the one dayers!

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 18:42

    Part of me wanted yadav to hit the remaining runs! Fair play brilliant innings

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:41

    I am taking full credit for Malan’s innings, having suggested he should be ‘rested’ in the last thread. It’s so much easier from the armchair…

  • Comment posted by Mouldy Arse, today at 18:41

    Much improved today. Fantastic innings though by Yadav, thought he deserved MOTM over Topley.

    Onto to the ODIs which we are better at. Supposed to be, anyway.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:40

    Good win but the bowling department still gives cause for concern..Too many all rounders.If Livingstone is to play it should be a part a batsman .India’s first choice bowling attack as far superior to Englands

    • Reply posted by Philip Myerscough, today at 18:45

      Philip Myerscough replied:
      Totally agree. He’s the same for Lancashire he gets mullered.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:39

    I have seen Yadav in ODI’s and he is a fine player. After that innings he didn’t really deserve to be on the losing side but his team mates failed to back him up.

    • Reply posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 18:48

      BeeBeeSee replied:
      Bit unlucky to not get the Man of the Match

      Topley bowled well. But Yadav's innings was amazing

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 18:37

    Drop Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthick, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik. Jadeja should not bowl in T20.

