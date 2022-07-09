Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Georgia Elwiss hit a century as Southern Vipers strolled to a 133-run victory over South East Stars

Southern Vipers posted the highest total of this year's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as they thrashed South East Stars to stay unbeaten.

Georgia Elwiss hit 115 in a total of 306-9 and the Stars fell short chasing 307, giving the Vipers a 133-run win.

Northern Diamonds also made it two wins from two with a six-run victory over the Sunrisers.

Elsewhere, Lightning beat Thunder by five wickets and Central Sparks defeated Western Storm by 22 runs.

Elwiss' run-a-ball 115 combined with Emily Windsor's 90 helped the Vipers become the first team to post a score of more than 300 in this year's competition, with Alice Davidson-Richards and Freya Davies taking three wickets apiece for the Stars.

Davidson-Richards (42) and Bryony Smith (39) made a promising start to the intimidating run-chase as they put on 61 for the first wicket.

Kira Chathli continued the early momentum but her dismissal for 34 proved pivotal as the runs began to dry up and Stars lost their last five wickets for 18 runs.

Paige Scholfield (3-29) cleaned-up the final three wickets as Stars were bowled out for 173 in the 39th over to hand Vipers a second win in as many games.

Northern Diamonds also made it two wins from two with a thrilling come-from-behind six-run success over the Sunrisers, on a day when all 20 wickets fell to spin.

Grace Scrivens (4-20) and Mady Villiers (4-36) both claimed career-best hauls as the Diamonds were bowled out for 194 in 49.5 overs at Headingley.

Hollie Armitage top-scored with 47 for the Diamonds who were grateful to Katie Levick (28) and Leigh Kasperek (31) for some lower-order runs to boost the total.

Sunrisers made it to 44 without loss in reply, only to succumb to 188 all out inside 46 overs under the pressure of chasing a first 50-over victory as a region at the 15th attempt across three seasons.

Lightning skipper Kathryn Bryce's unbeaten 109 led her team to a five-wicket win over Thunder

Skipper Kathryn Bryce hit an unbeaten 109 after left-arm seam bowler Grace Ballinger had taken a career-best 5-29 to help Lightning to a five-wicket victory over Thunder.

Bryce's opposite number Ellie Threlkeld posted a career-best 91 as Thunder made 238-9 in their 50 overs but it was not enough to prevent her side suffering a second defeat in as many games.

Threlkeld's innings was ended when she was run out by Piepa Cleary and it was Ballinger who starred with the ball.

Bryce and Sophie Munro, whose 50 was also a career-best, shared a 123-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the game away from Thunder, who took the match into the last over but Bryce's 15th boundary saw the home side to victory with five balls to spare.

Sarah Glenn played a starring role as Central Sparks inflicted a 22-run defeat upon Western Storm at Bristol's Seat Unique Stadium.

Batting first, Sparks clocked-up 206 all out thanks to Ami Campbell's half-century, with Evelyn Jones (44) and Abbey Freeborn (35) adding helpful contributions before the innings fell away in the closing stages as they lost their final five wickets for just 18 runs.

Leg-spinner Glenn took 4-23 from 10 overs as Storm's top and middle order were blown away, with Grace Potts weighing in with 2-33 and seamer Elizabeth Russell taking 2-48.

Only tailenders Lauren Filer (58) and Sophia Smale (32) offered any kind of resistance, staging a defiant ninth-wicket stand of 73 but Storm came up short.