Second Vitality Twenty20, Edgbaston India 170-8 (20 overs): Jadeja 46 (29); Jordan 4-27, Gleeson 3-15 England 121 (17 overs): Moeen 35 (21); Bhuvneshwar 3-15 India won by 49 runs; lead series 2-0 Scorecard

England were thrashed by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston as India clinched the three-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing 171 to level the series, England put in another disappointing batting performance and were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Jason Roy was caught at slip off the first ball of England's pursuit and captain Jos Buttler followed in the third over, caught behind on review for four - Bhuvneshwar Kumar the bowler on both occasions.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 3-15 and Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece in another exciting India performance.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 35, while David Willey's 33 not out prevented an even heavier defeat in Buttler's second match as captain.

England's bowlers had earlier fought back well to restrict India to 170-8.

Seamer Richard Gleeson, making his England debut at the age of 34, took 3-15, including the big scalps of India captain Rohit Sharma for 31, superstar Virat Kohli for one and the dangerous Rishabh Pant for 26.

Chris Jordan took 4-27 but Ravindra Jadeja's 46 not out from 29 balls proved crucial in lifting India to a challenging total, albeit one that still looked gettable.

India now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead before the series finale on Sunday at Trent Bridge. A three-match one-day international series follows next week.

Problems for England

England have set the benchmark in white-ball cricket for the past five years under Eoin Morgan but, with Morgan now retired, they have been comprehensively outplayed for the second game in succession.

As in the 50-run loss in Southampton, the batting, usually England's strength in this format, cost them after the bowlers put in a decent display.

Roy again had no answer to Bhuvneshwar's imperious control of the new ball and, after a review showed Buttler had got a toe-end on an attempted cut, the hosts never looked like recovering.

There was a chaotic run-out for Chris Jordan and the way last man Matt Parkinson had his stumps splattered by a Harshal Patel yorker almost emphasised the gulf between the sides.

England are missing regulars for various reasons but Buttler and Matthew Mott - their new white-ball coach who was appointed in May - have work to do if they are going to compete at the T20 World Cup in October.

India, who were able to recall Kohli, Pant, Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja after they sat out the first match, look the more likely winners right now.

Gleeson's stunning debut

The batting took the shine off a feel-good story.

Gleeson was England's oldest debutant for 15 years and did not play professional cricket until the age of 27, previously working as a community coach and playing minor county cricket.

On his first England appearance, less than year after considering retirement because of back injuries, he removed three of the biggest names in the game.

After India raced to 49-0 in the fifth over, the Lancashire quick had Rohit caught off a top-edge for a 20-ball 31 with his fifth ball.

His next over was a stunning double-wicket maiden. Kohli sliced a high catch to backward point off the first ball and Pant was caught behind off a thin edge next up, but Hardik Pandya kept the hat-trick ball out.

Gleeson bowled 16 dot balls in his four overs - his figures the second best by an England debutant in T20s. He relentlessly bowled a good length with impressive speed, reaching 90mph.

"If you said when I was 27 and starting out in pro cricket that I'd be playing at 34 for England I never would have imagined it," Gleeson told BBC Sport.

"It goes to show if you keep persevering, if you've got something, keep believing in yourself, you never know what can happen."

Jordan followed his impressive showing on Thursday with another strong performance. He also took two in two - Suryakumar Yadav holing out to deep mid-wicket for 15 and Hardik cutting straight to backward point on 12.

Even in a losing cause, Jordan looks to have reaffirmed his position as a crucial member of this attack. Gleeson will surely have earned more opportunities.