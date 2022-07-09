Close menu

England v India: Tourists win by 49 runs at Edgbaston to clinch series win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Second Vitality Twenty20, Edgbaston
India 170-8 (20 overs): Jadeja 46 (29); Jordan 4-27, Gleeson 3-15
England 121 (17 overs): Moeen 35 (21); Bhuvneshwar 3-15
India won by 49 runs; lead series 2-0
England were thrashed by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston as India clinched the three-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing 171 to level the series, England put in another disappointing batting performance and were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Jason Roy was caught at slip off the first ball of England's pursuit and captain Jos Buttler followed in the third over, caught behind on review for four - Bhuvneshwar Kumar the bowler on both occasions.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 3-15 and Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece in another exciting India performance.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 35, while David Willey's 33 not out prevented an even heavier defeat in Buttler's second match as captain.

England's bowlers had earlier fought back well to restrict India to 170-8.

Seamer Richard Gleeson, making his England debut at the age of 34, took 3-15, including the big scalps of India captain Rohit Sharma for 31, superstar Virat Kohli for one and the dangerous Rishabh Pant for 26.

Chris Jordan took 4-27 but Ravindra Jadeja's 46 not out from 29 balls proved crucial in lifting India to a challenging total, albeit one that still looked gettable.

India now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead before the series finale on Sunday at Trent Bridge. A three-match one-day international series follows next week.

Problems for England

England have set the benchmark in white-ball cricket for the past five years under Eoin Morgan but, with Morgan now retired, they have been comprehensively outplayed for the second game in succession.

As in the 50-run loss in Southampton, the batting, usually England's strength in this format, cost them after the bowlers put in a decent display.

Roy again had no answer to Bhuvneshwar's imperious control of the new ball and, after a review showed Buttler had got a toe-end on an attempted cut, the hosts never looked like recovering.

There was a chaotic run-out for Chris Jordan and the way last man Matt Parkinson had his stumps splattered by a Harshal Patel yorker almost emphasised the gulf between the sides.

England are missing regulars for various reasons but Buttler and Matthew Mott - their new white-ball coach who was appointed in May - have work to do if they are going to compete at the T20 World Cup in October.

India, who were able to recall Kohli, Pant, Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja after they sat out the first match, look the more likely winners right now.

Gleeson's stunning debut

The batting took the shine off a feel-good story.

Gleeson was England's oldest debutant for 15 years and did not play professional cricket until the age of 27, previously working as a community coach and playing minor county cricket.

On his first England appearance, less than year after considering retirement because of back injuries, he removed three of the biggest names in the game.

After India raced to 49-0 in the fifth over, the Lancashire quick had Rohit caught off a top-edge for a 20-ball 31 with his fifth ball.

His next over was a stunning double-wicket maiden. Kohli sliced a high catch to backward point off the first ball and Pant was caught behind off a thin edge next up, but Hardik Pandya kept the hat-trick ball out.

Gleeson bowled 16 dot balls in his four overs - his figures the second best by an England debutant in T20s. He relentlessly bowled a good length with impressive speed, reaching 90mph.

"If you said when I was 27 and starting out in pro cricket that I'd be playing at 34 for England I never would have imagined it," Gleeson told BBC Sport.

"It goes to show if you keep persevering, if you've got something, keep believing in yourself, you never know what can happen."

Jordan followed his impressive showing on Thursday with another strong performance. He also took two in two - Suryakumar Yadav holing out to deep mid-wicket for 15 and Hardik cutting straight to backward point on 12.

Even in a losing cause, Jordan looks to have reaffirmed his position as a crucial member of this attack. Gleeson will surely have earned more opportunities.

Comments

Join the conversation

278 comments

  • Comment posted by Saul Goodman, today at 18:14

    It's comforting to know that now we're proper good at test cricket again, we're pigging useless at the white ball stuff. Balance in the universe is restored.

    • Reply posted by Ezio, today at 18:28

      Ezio replied:
      For what it is worth India would have won the test match as well but for their poor batting in the 2nd innings. And some tactical selection mistakes like keeping Ashwin out.

  • Comment posted by PhilO, today at 18:03

    Good old BBC - They have England winning on the scorecard…..They can’t even get that right

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:35

      Sport Report replied:
      Good old comments picking up on trivial items to have a go at the BBC

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 18:05

    Why did India bring in 4 players from the test team after a rest and yet we've left all ours out again. Bairstow and stokes at the very least need to be brought back in. Salt over Roy on current form as well

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 18:29

      nozin around replied:
      lets leave our best to play odi & tests.

      This 2 hr slogfest isn’t worth it.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 17:58

    What utter garbage, why aren't we playing with our best players? This is a home series against a decent side and we don't even play the likes of Root, Bairstow and Stoakes. The Engand supporters are being taken for a ride.

    • Reply posted by North Stand CFC, today at 18:07

      North Stand CFC replied:
      Totally agree with warm beer, India play red ball, white ball with pretty much the same team but we don't want to overwork our players, well if that's the answer don't play so many international formats.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:06

    Well done India. Kohli trying to slog isn't a pretty sight - he's too good for that kind of thing. I think they'll chop and change their bowling a bit before the WC - Harshal Patel seems a bit on and off so far.

    England? I think always wanting to bat second is quite a toxic mindset. Here, they gave India the best batting and bowling conditions, and failed to assess the second innings properly.

    • Reply posted by m1084, today at 18:21

      m1084 replied:
      Typical. 'Well done India' THEN criticise kohli etc. Typical...

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:01

    "Buttler and Livingstone can hit the ball out of the ground" they said. Yeahright.

    Roy, Buttler and Livingstone 23 runs from 35 balls in six completed innings.

    • Reply posted by MJC, today at 18:33

      MJC replied:
      They can hit the ball out of the ground AND frequently do

  • Comment posted by Bernard, today at 18:02

    Embarrassing. No other word. After the heroics of the test side the limited overs side turn in two utterly abject performances.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:36

      Sport Report replied:
      You need a thesaurus

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 18:13

    If you ever have any chance of televising live cricket again BBC, please leave Ebony Rainford-Brent on the sidelines.

    Her commentating is awful. inane and completely it of context

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 18:15

      dan replied:
      I also found the intro pretty patronising, surely there isn’t a requirement to explain every detail, give the viewing public some credit. I turned over to Sky immediately

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 18:03

    Moe garbage from England, another humiliating defeat on home turf. Let's face it, India are just way better than us.

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 18:09

    England fan here - Fully deserved from India who have the best bowling attack in the world at 20/20. Absolute rubbish to state results would be different under Eoin - they wouldn’t. Replace Roy With Bairstow, replace Brook with Stokes and replace Curran with anyone who can actually bowl and bat!

    • Reply posted by MarkJ2222, today at 18:21

      MarkJ2222 replied:
      Ahh and Rashid for Parkinson

  • Comment posted by mr stealhammer, today at 18:06

    utter garbage

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:01

      Raedwulf replied:
      I wouldn't say that. We bowled & fielded decently enough. Batting was another matter.

      Dismal is the word I'd use...

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 18:04

    Well played again India. I'm not knocking Gleeson - he played very well for Eng - but surely if you want to have a look at a player you do so when they're 24, not 34? What is Eng's management playing at?

    • Reply posted by Anfailed, today at 18:09

      Anfailed replied:
      Weapon

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 18:03

    And another pathetic run chase

  • Comment posted by Daviel, today at 18:14

    What a shambles, a team consisting of 3 front line batsmen and a load of second clad all rounders were never going to beat an Indian team full of class batsmen and bowlers. India should give England a 50 run advantage in the last match to make the game somewhere equal. Four bowlers went for over 10 an over!!! Opening batsmen lasting one ball, bring back Root, Bairstow, Stokes etc

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 18:17

      dan replied:
      They will be in the side when the WC comes around, personally I’d prefer them fit for the Teat series with SA

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 18:02

    Great captaincy from Rohit Sharma, perhaps the best out there in the shortest form. Seemed to be an amazing atmosphere out in Edgbaston too today.

  • Comment posted by ray hodgetts, today at 18:17

    Roy appeared totally disinterested today. Poor fielding on 3 occasions. Give Salt a chance. Agree Curran not a T20 . Also bring back Bairstow.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:37

      Sport Report replied:
      You're rubbing Salt in Roy's wounds

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 18:04

    Lost the first one by 50 runs

    Lost the second by 49

    Noticeable improvement!

    More seriously, well played India, excellent batting at the end by Jadeja & superb bowling by a skilled, experienced attack that uses the white ball well. Better in the field too, after the fumbles at the Ageas Bowl.

    Small glimmers - superb catches by the England fielders & a casual, stylish run-out by Buttler.

    • Reply posted by Leeds4eva, today at 18:38

      Leeds4eva replied:
      Yes but there was also some sloppy fielding - overthrows and a drop from Roy which ended up costing 30 runs

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 18:10

    Excellent international debut for Richard Gleeson but people who have seen him play for Lancashire would not have been surprised and hopefully Salt will now get a recall because he was Excellent in the Windies and against The Netherlands and should not have been dropped

  • Comment posted by Golfinggod, today at 18:26

  • Comment posted by Anita, today at 18:13

    Well done India 🇮🇳

