England v India: Tourists win by 49 runs at Edgbaston to clinch series win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments57

Second Vitality Twenty20, Edgbaston
India 170-8 (20 overs): Jadeja 46 (29); Jordan 4-27, Gleeson 3-15
England 171 (17 overs): Moeen 35 (21); Bhuvneshwar 3-15
India won by 49 runs; lead series 2-0
England were thrashed by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston as India clinched the three-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing 171 to level the series, England put in another disappointing batting performance and were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Jason Roy was caught at slip off the first ball of England's pursuit and captain Jos Buttler followed in the third over, caught behind on review for four - Bhuvneshwar Kumar the bowler on both occasions.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 3-15 and Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece in another exciting India performance.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 35, while David Willey's 33 not out prevented an even heavier defeat in Buttler's second match as captain.

England's bowlers had earlier fought back well to restrict India to 170-8.

Seamer Richard Gleeson, making his England debut at the age of 34, took 3-15, including the big scalps of India captain Rohit Sharma for 31, superstar Virat Kohli for one and the dangerous Rishabh Pant for 26.

Chris Jordan took 4-27 but Ravindra Jadeja's 46 not out from 29 balls proved crucial in lifting India to a challenging total, albeit one that still looked gettable.

India now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead before the series finale on Sunday at Trent Bridge. A three-match one-day international series follows next week.

Problems for England

England have set the benchmark in white-ball cricket for the past five years under Eoin Morgan but, with Morgan now retired, they have been comprehensively outplayed for the second game in succession.

As in the 50-run loss in Southampton, the batting, usually England's strength in this format, cost them after the bowlers put in a decent display.

Roy again had no answer to Bhuvneshwar's imperious control of the new ball and, after a review showed Buttler had got a toe-end on an attempted cut, the hosts never looked like recovering.

There was a chaotic run-out for Chris Jordan and the way last man Matt Parkinson had his stumps splattered by a Harshal Patel yorker almost emphasised the gulf between the sides.

England are only two games into Buttler's captaincy - these are coach Matthew Mott's first T20s in charge too - but they have work to do if they are going to compete at the T20 World Cup in October.

India, who were able to recall Kohli, Pant, Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja after they sat out the first match, look the more likely winners right now.

  • Comment posted by Anita, today at 18:13

    Well done India 🇮🇳

  • Comment posted by jawahar, today at 18:13

    England played test cricket like T 20 but forgot how to play the actual one

  • Comment posted by BAV248, today at 18:13

    Only Gleeson and Roy did their jobs. Gleeson for his wickets, and Roy for getting staight back to the pavillian to let the rest score the runs.
    But the rest let us down!

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:11

    Bad m9ve making butler captain. Like root he needs to concentrate on his batting rather than the burden of being captain .

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 18:11

    So the England players would have been better served playing in the Blast, what an absolute shock. All this has done is open a few wounds to potentially be exploited in the WC where it actually matters

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 18:10

    Excellent international debut for Richard Gleeson but people who have seen him play for Lancashire would not have been surprised and hopefully Salt will now get a recall because he was Excellent in the Windies and against The Netherlands and should not have been dropped

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 18:10

    The make up of this team is all wrong…. Livingstone, Curran, Parkinson just are not worthy of a place …. Roy had reverted to type - hopeless - just a flat track bully.

    You can’t keep giving sides 11 an over run start and expect to win many matches

  • Comment posted by Retrorat1, today at 18:10

    I understand trying new mix of players but with a series on the line Bairstow and Stokes should have played they are T20 players after all.
    Bowers did a good job,but should have done better.

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 18:09

    England fan here - Fully deserved from India who have the best bowling attack in the world at 20/20. Absolute rubbish to state results would be different under Eoin - they wouldn’t. Replace Roy With Bairstow, replace Brook with Stokes and replace Curran with anyone who can actually bowl and bat!

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 18:08

    England's best team is obvious:

    Buttler (c)
    Roy
    Bairstow (w)
    Livingstone
    Malan
    Brook
    Ali
    Woakes
    Rashid
    Archer
    Wood

    With Archer injured, you probably go with Stones or Mills.

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 18:08

    Bowlers win matches,India have very good bowlers.

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:07

    So Josh Buttler's run out was 'brilliant'? Sarah Taylor was doing that for years. It's nothing special.

  • Comment posted by recrec, today at 18:07

    Stop wsatvching when Tuffnell started talking abut England having won because of the low score. Knew then india would win. Commentatrs curse strikes again.

    • Reply posted by Anfailed, today at 18:10

      Anfailed replied:
      Now in English?

  • Comment posted by mdoc01, today at 18:07

    I was hoping for something better from England after losing the first one. India were just too good

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 18:06

    Strip buttler of the captaincy and get him out the side

    The most overated player in the world

  • Comment posted by mr stealhammer, today at 18:06

    utter garbage

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 18:06

    Moeen Ali is so cocky and arrogant, he thinks he’s just a wonderful cricketer and human being, should have gone with his mate to Mecca

    • Reply posted by veekay1, today at 18:07

      veekay1 replied:
      Don't expect this will be on here for long!!!!

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:06

    Well done India. Kohli trying to slog isn't a pretty sight - he's too good for that kind of thing. I think they'll chop and change their bowling a bit before the WC - Harshal Patel seems a bit on and off so far.

    England? I think always wanting to bat second is quite a toxic mindset. Here, they gave India the best batting and bowling conditions, and failed to assess the second innings properly.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 18:05

    India's best team is obvious:

    Sharma (c)
    Rahul
    Hooda
    S Yadav
    H Pandya
    Pant
    Karthik (w)
    Jadeja
    B Kumar
    Bumrah
    Chahal

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 18:05

    Why did India bring in 4 players from the test team after a rest and yet we've left all ours out again. Bairstow and stokes at the very least need to be brought back in. Salt over Roy on current form as well

