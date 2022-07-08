Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Vitality Twenty20, Edgbaston India 170-8 (20 overs): Jadeja 46 (29); Jordan 4-27, Gleeson 3-15 England 171 (17 overs): Moeen 35 (21); Bhuvneshwar 3-15 India won by 49 runs; lead series 2-0 Scorecard

England were thrashed by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston as India clinched the three-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing 171 to level the series, England put in another disappointing batting performance and were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Jason Roy was caught at slip off the first ball of England's pursuit and captain Jos Buttler followed in the third over, caught behind on review for four - Bhuvneshwar Kumar the bowler on both occasions.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 3-15 and Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece in another exciting India performance.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 35, while David Willey's 33 not out prevented an even heavier defeat in Buttler's second match as captain.

England's bowlers had earlier fought back well to restrict India to 170-8.

Seamer Richard Gleeson, making his England debut at the age of 34, took 3-15, including the big scalps of India captain Rohit Sharma for 31, superstar Virat Kohli for one and the dangerous Rishabh Pant for 26.

Chris Jordan took 4-27 but Ravindra Jadeja's 46 not out from 29 balls proved crucial in lifting India to a challenging total, albeit one that still looked gettable.

India now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead before the series finale on Sunday at Trent Bridge. A three-match one-day international series follows next week.

Problems for England

England have set the benchmark in white-ball cricket for the past five years under Eoin Morgan but, with Morgan now retired, they have been comprehensively outplayed for the second game in succession.

As in the 50-run loss in Southampton, the batting, usually England's strength in this format, cost them after the bowlers put in a decent display.

Roy again had no answer to Bhuvneshwar's imperious control of the new ball and, after a review showed Buttler had got a toe-end on an attempted cut, the hosts never looked like recovering.

There was a chaotic run-out for Chris Jordan and the way last man Matt Parkinson had his stumps splattered by a Harshal Patel yorker almost emphasised the gulf between the sides.

England are only two games into Buttler's captaincy - these are coach Matthew Mott's first T20s in charge too - but they have work to do if they are going to compete at the T20 World Cup in October.

India, who were able to recall Kohli, Pant, Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja after they sat out the first match, look the more likely winners right now.

