Yorkshire has said it will block followers who post "offensive" social media messages, in response to comments about England bowler Adil Rashid.

The club had earlier posted on Twitter to say Rashid was set to complete his pilgrimage to Mecca on Friday.

Following some of the replies to the post, the club said it would remove offensive comments and block users.

"Yorkshire CCC will not tolerate any comments which could be deemed offensive," it posted on Saturday.

"For this reason we will be removing offensive comments and blocking those who post them from this page," it added.

In the earlier tweet, Yorkshire wished Rashid and his family a safe journey and "a very warm Hajj Mubarak".