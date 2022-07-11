Close menu

County Championship: Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire in even contest

Seamer Brett Hutton is playing only his fourth match of the season for Notts
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one)
Glamorgan 318 (84.2 overs): Northeast 56; Hutton 4-76
Nottinghamshire 19-0 (9 overs)
Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (3 pts) by 299 runs with all first-innings wickets standing
Division two leaders Nottinghamshire bowled well to dismiss Glamorgan for 318 on a scorching day in Cardiff.

The visitors reached 19-0 in the final nine overs.

Sam Northeast top-scored with 56 in a Glamorgan card that saw most of the batters get set without kicking on.

Brett Hutton (4-76) was the most successful of a consistent Notts seam attack with Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson and Steven Mullaney claiming two apiece.

Notts, who surprisingly opted to bowl first in the heat, brought in Matt Montgomery for a Championship debut, while fit-again Chris Cooke returned to take the gloves for Glamorgan.

Fletcher trapped the out-of-form David Lloyd lbw for six, but left-handers Eddie Byrom and Colin Ingram put together a stand of 52 as Ingram drove five consecutive balls for four.

Notts hit back in style as Hutton had Ingram caught behind for 34 by stand-in keeper Joe Clarke, and Byrom fell lbw to Paterson for 24.

That brought together Northeast and Kiran Carlson, who looked to have Glamorgan in the driving seat with a partnership of 87 either side of lunch, as Northeast looked his usual serene self and Carlson (46) tried to battle back from a run of inconsistent red-ball form.

Hutton dismissed both men in quick succession as Glamorgan declined to 220-7 just before tea, but some hard-hitting from the capable lower order of Michael Neser (42), Andrew Salter (31) and James Harris (28) saw them scramble up to 318 all out.

That looked to be a slight advantage to the visitors, and they maintained that position as Ben Slater and Haseeb Hameed survived an awkward spell in the evening sunshine.

