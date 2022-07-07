Close menu

England v India: England lose first T20 of Jos Buttler's captaincy by 50 runs

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on

First Twenty20, Ageas Bowl
India 198-8 (20 overs) Pandya 51 (33), Suryakumar 39 (19); Jordan 2-23; Moeen 2-26
England 148 (19.3 overs) Moeen 36 (20); Hardik 4-33
India win by 50 runs
England lost their first match under new white-ball captain Jos Buttler as Hardik Pandya inspired India to a dominant 50-run victory in the first Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl.

After his side were set a challenging target of 199, Buttler was out for a first-ball duck, bowled by a Bhuvneshwar Kumar inswinger.

Hardik then removed Dawid Malan for 21, Liam Livingstone for another duck and Jason Roy for a tortured four from 16 balls, all in his first seven deliveries.

England were 33-4 after 6.1 overs and could not recover as they were bowled out in the final over for 148.

All-rounder Hardik finished with 4-33 to add to his 51 from 33 balls - the highest score in India's 198-8.

The tourists had looked on course for a total well in excess of 200 only to be pegged back by good death bowling, Chris Jordan the pick of England's attack with 2-23.

Yet India's impressive performance with the ball ensured they took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, their white-ball side hitting back after England's stunning Test victory on Tuesday.

Buttler's outfit can level the series with victory in the second match at Edgbaston on Saturday before the finale 24 hours later at Trent Bridge.

Tough start for Buttler's England

These sides were back in action just two days after England's sensational win at Edgbaston, the hosts riding a wave of momentum created by their Test performances under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

But these are two entirely different squads and England, without the likes of Jonny Bairstow because of the quick turnaround, could not repeat their red-ball heroics at the start of another new era.

These games are significant, not least since they are England's first since the retirement of World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, but also because it is just three months until the T20 World Cup in Australia where both sides be among the favourites.

At halfway, India's total looked no more than par, though it proved well beyond England.

The opening two overs of England's chase set the tone, Bhuvneshwar and debutant Arshdeep Singh finding lavish swing to the delight of a vibrant, predominately India-supporting crowd.

Buttler, the form batter in the world in this format, was bowled by a brilliant delivery which hooped in, cut back off the pitch and flicked pad before going onto the stumps.

It was a sorry start to his tenure but the topsy-turvy nature of T20s means he will believe his side can strike back immediately.

England's top order struggle

Buttler's dismissal was backed up brilliantly by Arshdeep, whose first over in international cricket was a maiden.

Just as number three Malan began to find his feet by moving to 21 with a fourth boundary, he played onto his stumps off Hardik when trying to run the ball through gully.

Livingstone followed just three balls later, gloving a scoop off Hardik to the keeper, and Roy's pain was ended when he sliced an attempted drive to the first ball of the all-rounder's next over into the hands of third man.

Moeen Ali and Harry Brook gave England slight hope, both surviving dropped chances in a stand of 61. However, they fell in the same over trying to attack leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to all but end England's hopes.

That left England 100-6 and the hosts were seven down an over later when Hardik claimed his fourth - Sam Curran top-edging a hook.

Arshdeep took the final two wickets of Reece Topley and Matt Parkinson, his first scalps for India and a reward for his fine opening spell.

Bowler's fightback in vain

England's bowling depth is being tested more than their batting by injury and the intense schedule, fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood two significant absentees.

After a fast start, India captain Rohit Sharma was caught behind for 24 off spinner Moeen Ali, who also had Ishan Kishan caught off a top-edged sweep for eight.

England's attack included three left-arm seamers - Tymal Mills, Sam Curran and Reece Topley - and they were all punished by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik.

But the England bowlers came back well. When India were 141-4 after 13 overs a score of 220 looked possible.

Jordan used the short ball effectively, bowling bouncers to dismiss Deepak Hooda for 33 and Suryakumar for 39, while Hardik's innings was ended by another short ball from Topley that was hit to deep point.

Topley, Jordan and Mills conceded only 20 runs in the last three overs but it proved to be in vain.

'We've been outplayed' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler, speaking to Sky Sports: "We've been outplayed. India bowled fantastically well and we couldn't get back in the game from that point.

"The ball swung for as long as I can remember in a T20 match. We needed to hit it into the stands to stop it swinging. But credit to India I thought they were fantastic."

India captain Rohit Sharma, speaking to Sky Sports: "A great performance from ball one. The pitch was good so you could back yourself. At no point did we think we are trying to take the game ahead of ourselves. We back our basics of the game very well.

"Hardik prepared himself wonderfully from the IPL. His bowling is something he wanted to do more of. He came in, bowled quick, and got rewards for his variation."

Comments

Join the conversation

162 comments

  • Comment posted by paul burgess, today at 21:49

    How on earth can they keep leaving David Willey out ,surely a far better choice than Mills or Topley

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:38

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      Poor old David Willey. I think the ODi team could have let eased out Liam Plunkett a bit more gently too. "thanks for all the middle overs and a world cup. See ya". (Or did something happen I missed?)

  • Comment posted by Hardyboy, today at 21:52

    T20 and the IPL are dead. Test match cricket is far more enjoyable than this!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:00

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "Test match cricket is far more enjoyable than this!"

      Only because it's like watching an ODI.

  • Comment posted by RedBlackBakingDevil, today at 21:57

    Morgan was spot on, the difference was the prodigious swing India got straight from the get go, and for at least 6 overs. Never seen that before in a white ball game. Ball to Buttler was completely unplayable

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, today at 21:59

      Warm beer replied:
      Yep

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 21:45

    Well played India, terrific performance.

    England truly awful and what a strange team selection. Why do you need so many bowlers in 20 overs? Would prefer 5 to just bowl well.

    • Reply posted by Tycho, today at 21:47

      Tycho replied:
      Exactly this. 7 Bowlers really and 5 batsmen, including one "true" allrounder (Moeen).

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 21:47

    It's one game people. Calm down!!!

    • Reply posted by Sachinisgod, today at 22:13

      Sachinisgod replied:
      I still think you will this and the odi series

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 21:49

    Wrong team, wrong batting order and poor captaincy - not good start to post Morgan era. India better in all aspects.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:03

      in5wknaa replied:
      The expert’s view

  • Comment posted by yarp, today at 21:58

    That result hinged on one thing. The Indian ball swung, the English one didn't.

    • Reply posted by m0le, today at 23:00

      m0le replied:
      Already suspicious about that

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 21:45

    Is this "Buttball"?

    • Reply posted by bhandmandli, today at 22:01

      bhandmandli replied:
      😄😄

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 21:53

    I was very concerned with our bowling in the T20 World Cup finals and I saw very little tonight that would lead me to change my mind. Things need to change if we are going to win in Australia

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 21:51

    I think you could create a better XI from the players that weren’t selected tonight, straight away you could have

    Salt, Vince, Bairstow, Willey, Jamie Overton

    • Reply posted by Permaximum, today at 22:02

      Permaximum replied:
      Root and Stokes ?

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 21:44

    I have said before in comments that Roy wastes far too many balls only looking for the big shots tonight it came home to bite him as he could not find one big shot and used up 16 balls.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 21:47

      lord obez replied:
      Dont worry, it is only t20 anyway, no one cares. It is all about proper cricket which is the 5 day game. This is just a bit of fun. No need to take it seriously.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:49

    A poor performance all round from England The exact opposite to the red ball Test heroes. The game was a damp squib once Buttler, Roy and Livingstone had thrown their wickets away. The next Test series can't come soon enough.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 21:52

      Jim replied:
      How did Buttler throw his wicket away?

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 21:43

    When will the white ball team learn that you cant bash it everywhere too quickly? They need to take a leaf out of the test team's book!!! :)

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:01

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      I think I trust Buttler and co. to know what they're doing more than us.

  • Comment posted by albag, today at 22:21

    How does Roy keep getting picked? Out of form for over a year now. Get Hales back in. Oh I forgot, his face doesn't fit with the management!

    • Reply posted by Alex1980, today at 22:45

      Alex1980 replied:
      Yes, Hales is the answer

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 22:13

    We haven't moved on from the T20 world cup. Even though he played well tonight, why is Jordan in the side and Mills is someone who leaves me scratching my head as to why he has a reputation for this type of cricket. I have never known a single fan who rates him.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 23:03

      Harry replied:
      There was a spell when Mills bowled decent pace with good change ups but he seems to have gone off the boil

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:10

    Really good win by India. Good to see hardik pandya getting the runs and wickets. Also arshdeep Singh getting his first wickets for india!

  • Comment posted by Matthew , today at 21:43

    England in 2021:
    Red ball team- Poor
    White ball team- Great

    England in 2022:
    Red ball team- Grear
    White ball team-Poor

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:02

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Didn't the "white ball team" just post the highest ever ODI score last month?

      Could it be we're reading a little too much into one game against a top side? Morgan's shoes are big ones to fill.

  • Comment posted by rafa, today at 22:31

    No batting attack could have done anything Vs that hooping swing chasing 200. It was a clinic from Kumar and co

  • Comment posted by BAV248, today at 22:31

    At least Roy got his eye in, was not out for a duck!

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 23:17

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      The irony is now he can't get in the Test team because 4 from 16 balls isn't quick enough 😄

  • Comment posted by wacko, today at 22:21

    Having International T20 at the same time as the T20 Blast quarter finals is absolute nonsense, all done I suspect to accommodate the awful 100.

