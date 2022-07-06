Last updated on .From the section Cricket

West Midlands Police are investigating allegations of racist behaviour during the Test between England and India

Edgbaston will have "undercover football crowd-style spotters" to identify and deal with abusive behaviour during the England and India Twenty20 match and T20 finals day.

The measure comes after racist behaviour was reported during England's seven-wicket Test win over India.

The England T20 is on Saturday, with T20 finals day on 16 July.

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain said "we need to work harder as people and as a venue".

There will also be increased police presence, while the county will be raising awareness of the Edgbaston app, which allows people to report instances of abuse.

Cain added: "Nearly 100,000 people watched one of the most exciting Test matches in recent history earlier this week. But we cannot hide from the mindless racist abuse experienced by some fans following India in the Eric Hollies Stand.

"These unacceptable actions by a small number of people have overshadowed a superb sporting contest, and those responsible do not deserve to be part of the cricket family.

"We need to work harder as people, as well as a venue, to take responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels safe and welcome when watching the game."