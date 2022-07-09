Inzamam-ul-Haq was Pakistan captain between 2003 and 2007

Legendary Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq is spearheading a UK talent hunt on behalf of Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi are offering the chance to a select few to train alongside their professionals.

The Zalmi coaches are visiting venues around England, Wales and Scotland, before holding a final trial.

They have linked up with several of the UK's first-class county teams to promote the tour.

Venues for the event include Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Luton, Bristol, Newport, London and Bradford - with yellow Peshawar playing shirts handed out to all the triallists in line with the team's 'Yellow Storm' nickname.

"I'm very happy to see the amount of talent that has come to the trials, and I'm very impressed with the levels of talent and effort," said 52-year-old Inzamam, who played 120 Tests and 378 one-day internationals for his country, captaining them in both formats.

In Newport, the Peshawar Zalmi batting coach appears to be far more than just a figurehead, observing the would-be stars aged 17 and upwards in the nets from close quarters.

"It is difficult to spot talent in a short time, but I try my best to see from the technique the boys are playing with and I hope my experience will help spot a talented player," Inzamam told BBC Sport Wales.

The Pakistan Super League T20 tournament was set up in 2015, and has attracted multiple requests for trials in the UK, according to Peshawar Zalmi director of cricket Mohammad Akram.

"We need to create more opportunities for overseas players, show them what franchise cricket is about. We've discussed it with counties and they're all welcoming that we're coming, they've provided us with grounds and facilities," said Akram.

More than 500 triallists registered in London, 300 plus turned up in Luton, and the Newport trial also exceeded expectations with more than 70 involved.

A final trial day in Birmingham will be used to produce a squad of 15 players to take part in a domestic tournament in Pakistan - with a handful then selected to rub shoulders with the Zalmi squad.

"About four players will travel with us in the PSL, share the dressing room with the players and get experience, in a few years they can become professional cricketers," explained former international bowler Akram.

"There are all different communities [represented at the Welsh event], people from Bermuda, West Indies and a few boys from India, it's about creating more opportunities for youngsters."

Future professionals

Akram said he had been told by Gloucestershire officials that the Zalmi trials had attracted far more Asian hopefuls than the county's own and that both parties can benefit.

"It's an opportunity for the counties, an opportunity for us to have a look at these youngster," he added.

"Normally if I go through a thousand boys and pick one, I feel it's a success. But in the last six venues we've seen some really good cricketers, and if we work with them, in a year or two they can become real professionals."

Peshawar Zalmi director of cricket Mohammad Akram played at Northamptonshire, Essex, Sussex and Surrey between 1997 and 2007

Akram believes that despite cricket's high-profile issues with racism, the numbers of Asian professionals here are rising to match the high percentages in the recreational game.

"It's just the beginning, the doors are now open for them in franchise cricket, in county cricket," he said.

"I've played a lot in England and there were not many Asians in the circuit, but now day by day you see more Asians, West Indians, and that's good for youngsters and good for cricket overall."

Welsh benefits

Glamorgan and Cricket Wales' diversity officer Mojeid Ilyas, who plays for the county's second team and for the Wales National County side, was bowling a few leg-breaks himself as well as carrying out his work role.

"It's a great opportunity for people in the community to come and have a hit in front of Inzamam, Muhammad Akram, Pakistani cricket legends. We've got [coaches] Ali Bukhari and Richard Almond who work for Glamorgan, so it's been a really productive day," said Ilyas.

"It's brilliant. I reckon a few people have called in sick at work to come to meet Inzamam. He's chatted to all the players and the opportunity to get advice from someone who's scored thousands of Test runs - it's worth its weight in gold."

Bukhari, who has just been added to the Glamorgan pathway coaching staff, will stage fast-bowling trials in Wales for youngsters not currently in the system.

Meanwhile Ilyas is also hoping to learn from the event as Glamorgan look to broaden their player recruitment.

Current Glamorgan stars Kiran Carlson and Prem Sisodiya are the first players of Welsh Asian backgrounds to feature for the county.

"Prem is a brilliant role model, helping out at all the community sessions that can inspire kids to try to be professionals," said Ilyas, who hopes to use similar exercises to develop girls' cricket.

"When I go into schools there are so many girls with natural bowling actions and good hand-eye co-ordination but they don't play much cricket, so if we have trial days like these, we can pick up a hidden gem with natural talent."

The scheme comes at the same time as a British venture, the South Asian Cricket Academy, which is giving an alternative route to players who have not quite made it through the usual county routes.

They have won against county second teams, with batter Kashif Ali getting a short-term contract with Worcestershire as a result.

Inzamam is confident the Peshawar venture around the UK will also be worthwhile.

"I've played at a very high level, so this is teaching different ways of getting talent in, the first time in the UK," he said.

"We're learning, but we hope we're doing something right from the amount of people that are showing up," he concluded.