Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Atherton, Allan Donald, Graeme Smith & Hashim Amla have made significant contributions to England v South Africa matches down the years

After incredible, buccaneering victories over New Zealand and India already this summer, England men's next assignment is a Test series against South Africa.

Test yourself on previous matches and series between the two teams, and vote on a couple of topics. Have your say in the comments below.

Good luck!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

My England-South Africa Test team Ahead of the first Test at Lord's, pick your combined England-South Africa Test team First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Can you name the top run-scorers in men's Tests between England and South Africa since 2004? How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Hint Batters Give up!

Can you name the top wicket-takers in men's Tests between England and South Africa since 2004? How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Hint Bowlers Give up!