England v South Africa mega quiz - test your memory of previous Test series
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
After incredible, buccaneering victories over New Zealand and India already this summer, England men's next assignment is a Test series against South Africa.
Test yourself on previous matches and series between the two teams, and vote on a couple of topics. Have your say in the comments below.
Good luck!
My England-South Africa Test team
Ahead of the first Test at Lord's, pick your combined England-South Africa Test team
Can you name the top run-scorers in men's Tests between England and South Africa since 2004?
|Hint
|Batters
Can you name the top wicket-takers in men's Tests between England and South Africa since 2004?
|Hint
|Bowlers
Can you name the last 10 men to score hundreds in Tests between England and South Africa?
|Rank
|Hint
|Bowlers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
Comments
Join the conversation