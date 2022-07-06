Jordan Thompson's superb final over denied Surrey a place at Finals Day for the eighth time

Vitality Blast quarter-final, Kia Oval Yorkshire 160-5 (20 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 62, Fraine 32*, Willey 30; Atkinson 2-28 Surrey 159-7 (20 overs): Overton 40, T Curran 36, Evans 35*; Willey 2-26, Khan 2-29 Yorkshire beat Surrey by one run Match scorecard

Jordan Thompson bowled a superb final over as Yorkshire beat Surrey by one run to reach Finals Day in a thrilling quarter-final at The Oval.

Jamie Overton's 40 in 21 balls left only 13 needed from 12 balls but first Matt Revis and then Thompson held their nerve to send Yorkshire to Edgbaston.

Surrey were struggling in pursuit of 160-5 but Overton and Laurie Evans (35 not out) shared a stand of 67.

Overton was run out with five needed from the last and they ended on 159-7.

It was a fitting conclusion for the very first T20 match between two of county cricket's biggest teams, which was shorn of a host of players away with England ahead of their T20 series against India.

Chris Jordan, Sam Curran, Jason Roy and Reece Topley were all missing for Surrey, while Yorkshire had to cope without batters Dawid Malan and Harry Brook.

Skipper David Willey was allowed to play and made 30 from 37 balls after they lost both openers cheaply, having lost the toss and been asked to bat, but played second fiddle to Tom Kohler-Cadmore who struck 62 from 48 as they put on 103.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's half-century was his third of this season's T20 Blast for Yorkshire Vikings

Yorkshire were flagging on 108-4 in the 16th over when Kohler-Cadmore was out, one of three catches taken by Overton, before Will Fraine struck three fours and two sixes in a crucial late dash of 32 in 14 balls.

The innings nudged the visitors to a competitive score on a used wicket and proved enough for the White Rose to reach only their third Finals Day and first since since 2016.

The dangerous Jacks fell in Willey's opening over as Surrey - the original winners of the domestic T20 competition in 2003 - began their chase before Tom Curran (36) and Rory Burns (28) added 55.

Ollie Pope went to Shadab Khan for 11 as they slumped from 77-2 to 91-5 but Overton struck four sixes as he and Evans produced a raucous partnership that brought Surrey to the cusp of victory.

They could not finish the job, though, as Overton was beatn by Kohler-Cadmore's throw and Sunil Narine was caught at deep square first ball before Gus Atkinson made no contact with the final delivery of the game.

The run out of Jamie Overton was a crucial moment in the final over of the game

Yorkshire all-rounder Jordan Thompson told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Five to win you think 'what's the worst that could happen?' and you try a few things, you get into the over and suddenly you're defending three off the last ball.

"I started with a bouncer and then tried to change it up, but it's an absolute blur.

"I'm thrilled to get us through because the last few games we haven't been great, so to win by the skin of our teeth is brilliant."

