Edgbaston officials are investigating allegations of racist behaviour by members of the crowd during the ongoing Test between England and India.

One account on social media said there was racist abuse directed at India fans in the Eric Hollies stand.

Another stated the "disgusting racism" faced was "some of the worst abuse we've ever experienced at a match".

Edgbaston officials apologised and said they would investigate the matter as soon as possible.

They said in a Tweet: external-link "We're incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway."

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement: external-link "We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match.

"We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket."

An India fan identifying herself as Reena said: "Had an amazing three days watching Test cricket with some brilliant fans from both teams but today ruined the whole experience.

"Waited a long time for this Test match, what a sad ending."

England need 119 more runs to beat India on the final day.