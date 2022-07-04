Close menu

England v India: Belief carrying hosts towards historic triumph

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments80

When belief is all you have, belief is all you need.

Yes, there is the hype of England's Bazball revolution, but simple cricketing logic says that chasing 378 to beat India in the fifth Test is a ridiculous proposition.

For everything England have achieved in a new era that is still only five weeks old, there was a nagging sense that certain things played into their hands in the series win over New Zealand.

A Colin de Grandhomme no-ball, an injury to Kyle Jamieson, flat pitches, the Black Caps relying on Trent Boult to take pretty much all of their wickets in the third Test.

Yes, England were blisteringly brilliant, but New Zealand were the perfect dance partners. India would not fall for the same tricks - too skilful, too wily, too good.

And yet.

This England team have injected positivity into the veins of the game in this country. They have swept us along for a magical ride and made the impossible not only possible, but normal.

On a manic Monday at Edgbaston, Birmingham believed and England set up the prospect of one of the greatest wins in their history. By reaching 259-3, they are closing in on a record run chase for England in Tests and the ninth-highest in the history of the game.

This is the ground of Ian Botham in 1981 (the sequel to his Headingley heroics) and the Ashes heart-stopper of 2005. If England are to complete victory on Tuesday, this win would join those in the pantheon of Midlands miracles.

For as impressive as England's accomplishments have been and as alluring as their words have sounded, this would stretch the bounds of credulity.

Coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have encouraged us to worship at the altar of positivity, yet it is hard to freely give in.

After all, this is largely the same group of players who were miserably walloped over 18 months, returning a measly one win in 17 games. Any hope invested in England was only returned with pain, misery and disappointment.

The disciples have spread the word. Just this week assistant coach Paul Collingwood insisted England were not scared of anything they would have to chase in the fourth innings, James Anderson told us that attack would be the best form of defence and Jonny Bairstow asserted they would pursue whatever target is set.

"Why not?" said Bairstow.

There are 378 reasons why not, but to consider the possibility of failure is a betrayal of the McCullum-Stokes philosophy, tantamount to cricketing blasphemy.

So, as England set about their mammoth task, Edgbaston became a sporting cathedral, full of worshippers drinking in the good news and the warm ale.

India had already been suckered in by England's force of will in being bowled out earlier in the day. Bouncers that should have posed no threat were obligingly helped to waiting catchers, before the tourists were ambushed by home openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley.

Lees' nickname used to be 'Haydos', after the Australia great Matthew Hayden. Here he was batting like a modern-day Marcus Trescothick, plonking down a big front foot to bully the pace bowlers, then sweeping and reverse-sweeping the spin of Ravindra Jadeja.

Crawley has been the last England batter to thrive this summer, but it was in keeping with the mantra to back every player to the hilt when Stokes said prior to this Test that the Kent man will be given as many chances as he needs.

When he nicked off yet again in the first innings, Stokes' support felt misplaced, only for Crawley to show that he is finally learning. He showed care in leaving the ball and only played his trademark drives after a lengthy period at the crease.

Given the quality of his judgement, it felt cruel that he was bowled shouldering arms to Jasprit Bumrah.

England could have been derailed in 16 balls of chaos, their faith tested by three wickets for two runs. Virat Kohli, all pumping fists and howls of delight, was the devil on the shoulder.

Still, in Bairstow and Joe Root, England have two of the form batters in Test cricket, and their freewheeling recovery frazzled the Indians. Two dropped catches, two burned reviews.

By the end, with England only 119 short of their target, India were begging to be dragged off.

It left a tantalising proposition, a finale that will be played out in front of a full congregation that has taken advantage of another wonderful new trend in English cricket - free tickets on the fifth day.

Amazingly, given the enormity of the target, England will enter the final day as favourites, but India are only a couple of balls from wrecking the dream.

Even if England do fall short, they have covered themselves in glory and given another little gift to a public that is falling in love with them all over again.

But to contemplate defeat is not the way to win.

All you have to do is believe.

Comments

Join the conversation

80 comments

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 00:49

    It's an interesting change in mindset and how that's transformed the team. Factors might include:
    - That's the type of player they've selected, so why not play in an ODI/T20 style?
    - Negative mindset from the previous mgt, talking (incessantly) positively, but as Leach intimated, always focused on avoiding defeat and hence thinking negatively
    - Muddled messaging to the like of Roy & Buttler

  • Comment posted by TonyHK, today at 00:46

    BATSMAN and BATSMEN enough of this woke political correctness

  • Comment posted by MrSnoreBore, today at 00:42

    Poms will crumble tomorrow easy India win.

  • Comment posted by Mrs Doubtfire, today at 00:39

    The reality is, McCullum should be knighted already.

  • Comment posted by ahaulucky11, today at 00:36

    What this article lacks in any substance, is more than made up with excessive emotive hyperbole.

    Dispensing with the flannel, england have played great positive cricket and have set themselves up for an exciting finale tomorrow. Win or lose, I’m loving their drive and application

  • Comment posted by Cricketanorak, today at 00:30

    Good start for England, Lees & Crawley hundred partnership & useful knocks from in form, Root & Bish, Bosh, Bash.

    England closed on 259 - 3, the same score as India at close yesterday, who went on to "Collapse,England style" 120 - 7!!

    England, being England, are likely to "Collapse, England style",

    ....so this one could go right to the wire?

    • Reply posted by Granny Bano, today at 00:37

      Granny Bano replied:
      So your an Aussie,Russian bot, Scotbot or a plank, thanks for the heads up

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 00:20

    I'm a bit taken aback that England's aggressive cricket seems to be...working! At present anyways. But it takes courage & guts so...fair play. Take a bow.

  • Comment posted by MikeP, today at 00:16

    Just waiting for the Root supporters to say the team would have played the same with him still as captain

    • Reply posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 00:24

      Yorkieboycanada replied:
      What a totally inappropriate and stupid comment

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 00:14

    England couldn't do this in ashes and I don't think they will do it when the aussies come here

  • Comment posted by Michael Owen, today at 00:11

    My predictions are normally correct and I'm going to risk my reputation by putting my neck out on the line again here - tomorrow I believe that England or India will win, UNLESS they tie or if rain or bad light stops play, in which case it will be a draw. Several possibilities, it's all to play for.

    • Reply posted by Dazzling, today at 00:41

      Dazzling replied:
      What reputation? Robbie Fowler was better than you and your daughter is on Love Island

  • Comment posted by ss, today at 00:10

    Come on boys finish the job. Kohli you’re an embarrassment, giving it the big one when you offer nothing aside from nauseating celebrations

    • Reply posted by Thomaslord1, today at 00:39

      Thomaslord1 replied:
      Perfect reply from JB, in the first innings, to EX captain Kohli’s sniping!

  • Comment posted by Jim Palmer, today at 00:09

    Here’s hoping these guys knock off the remaining runs before lunch. Or maybe, if they play like they did against NZ, in one hour and give the fans both a thrill and their money back.

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 00:01

    I guess many of us are conditioned to wait for the inevitable fall of the new way! who knows what will happen? I for one am just enjoying 'the ride' with a smile on my face and a cricketing feel good factor. Come what may, this is fun. now finish this chapter with victory England.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 00:00

    its always good to remember this Team has only played at home on pitch's that have been tailored for them, change the condition and fingers crossed the juggernaut keeps on rolling.

    • Reply posted by EnglishSummer, today at 00:07

      EnglishSummer replied:
      Well India are masters at tailoring wickets both home and away (as they did to the Aussies through bullying)!! Keep eating those sour grapes…

  • Comment posted by SG, at 23:59 4 Jul

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Mal Teser, at 23:58 4 Jul

    And to think when the McCullum/Stokes era was announced it was lambasted by many! Blinkered fools! The dawning of an exciting, if overdue, new era for the England team.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, at 23:57 4 Jul

    Where is this belief after a defeat when so called fans are on here blaming the board? Whom from the board has batted or bowled in a match?? The players rightly get praised when they win but why blame the board at each defeat, it's the same group of players??? Will the board now be praised?

    • Reply posted by Dazzling, today at 00:44

      Dazzling replied:
      I am slightly board by this comment. Are you on the bored? Seems like an inside job

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, at 23:57 4 Jul

    Shhhhh!

    For goodness sake, stop awarding us the win before the final day has even started!

    Have you absolutely zero memory of English cricket you fools??

    If we’re 7 down before noon I am blaming the likes of you.

    • Reply posted by Granny Bano, at 23:59 4 Jul

      Granny Bano replied:
      How dare you be honest! Are you a Man City fan?

  • Comment posted by viva espana, at 23:56 4 Jul

    Test cricket? Bloody hell !
    If England see this through. Chasing down nearly 400 v India? Sport doesn’t get more dramatic.

  • Comment posted by Fact Checker UK, at 23:56 4 Jul

    We believe!!! We always have but now you’re delivering. Thank you and never stop..

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, at 23:59 4 Jul

      bushmaster80 replied:
      2 months ago, off the back of 18 test defeats, I think a few people need to calm down.

      Starting to sound like LFC fans with their mindless optimism!

