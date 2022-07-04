Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shannon Gabriel has taken 161 wickets in 56 Tests for the West Indies

Yorkshire have signed West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel on a short-term deal for their next three County Championship Division One matches.

Gabriel, 34, will play in the home games against Division One leaders Surrey and second-placed Hampshire at Scarborough, as well as the away trip to Somerset at Taunton in between.

It will be Gabriel's third short stay with an English county.

He played twice for Worcestershire in 2016, then for Gloucestershire in 2019.

He took nine wickets in his two games for the Pears, including 5-31 against Middlesex at New Road, but then only two in three matches for Gloucestershire, both of them against Worcestershire, also at New Road.

"With two of the next three games coming at Scarborough, which has been one of the quickest surfaces in the country for a number of years, his pace will be a real asset," said Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough.

"It's fair to say supporters at North Marine Road will be entertained watching him."

At the halfway mark of their season, Yorkshire lie fifth in the Championship, 47 points behind pace-setters Surrey.