England v India: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow complete record chase at Edgbaston

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

From the section Cricket

Fifth LV Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day five of five)
India 416 (Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60) & 245 (Pujara 66, Pant 57; Stokes 4-33)
England 284 (Bairstow 106, Siraj 4-66) & 378-3 (Root 142*, Bairstow 114*)
England won by seven wickets; series drawn 2-2
England nonchalantly completed a record chase of 378 to beat India in rapid time on the final morning of the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow took England to their highest successful pursuit in Test cricket and the ninth-largest in the history of the game.

Needing another 119 from their overnight 259-3, Root and Bairstow coasted with incredible ease, taking England to a memorable seven-wicket win, one of their all-time greatest victories.

Bairstow's 114 not out was his second century of the match, while Root ended unbeaten on 142 in an unbroken partnership of 269.

They carried England to a new height in what is turning into a spectacular summer under new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The win ensures a series that was postponed last summer is drawn 2-2 but, more importantly, it is the greatest validation to date of England's ultra-positive approach to Test cricket.

Their next series is with South Africa in August, while an entirely different squad under new white-ball captain Jos Buttler plays the first of three T20s against India on Thursday.

Bazball scales new heights

Just five weeks ago, England's Test cricket was in the doldrums, with McCullum and Stokes given the task of reviving a team that had won only once in 17 attempts.

While the manner of the 3-0 series win over New Zealand was thrilling, it felt like a different prospect to play 'Bazball' against the powerful Indians.

The home side were under huge pressure at different times during this match. They were 83-5 in response to India's first-innings 416, then on Monday India were 322 ahead with five second-innings wickets in hand.

And yet, England's insistence that they could chase any target was proved correct, thanks largely to the cavalier progress they made on a scintillating fourth afternoon.

Strangely, given the magnitude of the result, the fifth morning was almost anticlimactic.

Edgbaston was far from full despite all of the available free tickets being taken, while Root and Bairstow removed what little jeopardy remained in the chase.

That takes nothing away from what England have accomplished - to overhaul 378 for the loss of only three wickets is truly remarkable.

What can this new England go on to achieve?

Root and Bairstow lead England romp

Superlatives for England's pair of Yorkshire batting maestros have long been exhausted. This was Bairstow's fourth hundred in five innings and sixth this year, Root has made 11 since the beginning of 2021.

Their rebuild from 109-3 on Monday ran India ragged. When Root resumed on 76 and Bairstow 72 on Tuesday morning, India still had fielders scattered, allowing runs to flow.

Root played dreamy drives and clips off the pads. After he had run Mohammed Siraj to third man for his 28th Test ton, he unfurled the trick shots. Shardul Thakur was belted back over his head for four, then reverse-scooped for six.

Bairstow was more circumspect, but still pummelled anything short. He only showed nerves on 99, going to three figures with a pinched single off Ravindra Jadeja and celebrating with an emotional embrace from Root.

By the end, their partnership was the fourth-highest by any pair in the fourth innings of a Test, while the run chase surpassed the previous England record of 359, set when Stokes stunned Australia at Headingley in 2019.

Victory, a formality for most of the morning, was completed almost half an hour before lunch.

India miss their chance

This is a crushing defeat for India. Last summer they were by far the superior team, but they called off the fifth Test after a Covid outbreak in their backroom staff and have now missed out on a first series win in England since 2007.

Not only that, but this is the largest target they have failed to defend in Test cricket.

They made a selection error in omitting spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, carelessly threw away a dominant position when they were batting in their second innings, then were completely passive as England overwhelmed them in the run chase.

Might the tourists have avoided the mistakes had Jasprit Bumrah not had to stand in for captain Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out with Covid?

Realistically, the way England played, nothing would have stopped them.

Comments

Join the conversation

371 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 12:26

    Ticket to Edgbaston: £100
    Rail fare: £45
    Pint of beer: £6.50
    Wiping the grin off Kohli’s face: priceless

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 12:33

      131 not out replied:
      😂🤣😂
      Use your Mastercard!

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 12:28

    Well played, well done and well deserved England.

    From an Indian

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What on earth was Jasprit Bumrah doing. Not playing Jadeja early on. Kept playing Shami when he was all over the place

  • Comment posted by DavidFinbarr, today at 12:28

    In the history of sport, I doubt there has been such a big improvement in a team so quickly by just changing the captain & coach.
    If only the FA had the guts to do the same.

    • Reply posted by I like to comment first then reply to myself, today at 12:33

      I like to comment first then reply to myself replied:
      Correct, and no chance :-(

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:29

    Brilliant Joe Root. Brilliant Jonny Bairstow. Brilliant England

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 12:41

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      It’s a shame more people weren’t there to see it. I saw some “free” tickets for sale on eBay last night… people that did that want a back street vasectomy…

  • Comment posted by Schurrrwinggg Toast, today at 12:31

    I don't like cricket!
    I love it!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Geoffrey Boycott would disagree with you as he would say, Thats not cricket

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:29

    Well done Jonny Bairstow on getting back to back to back to back centuries

    • Reply posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 12:55

      The Welsh Xavi replied:
      His turnaround has been remarkable and something I don't think I've ever seen before.

      Until 8 months ago he was an average player with the odd innings here and there who probably played more games than he deserved, and now he's the second name on the team sheet after Root.

      Long may it continue.

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 12:31

    Some people might put this result down to the failings of the opposition but the simple fact is that England have demolished the two best sides in test cricket with a style that has never been seen before. Give credit to a team that has transformed test cricket for years to come.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cant bat. Cant bowl. Cant field. Thats Indian cricket for you

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 12:27

    Unbelievable win after the 1st innings. India must be kicking themselves to only score 90 odd for their last 7 wickets. Root at his absolute best now he's relieved of the captaincy and Bairstow brilliant too. What a turn around for this team since the Ashes and WI tour.

    • Reply posted by JohnnyMo, today at 12:30

      JohnnyMo replied:
      Do you think it would have made any difference? The form this team is in I would expect them to successful chase 450+

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 12:26

    This Tykeball is brilliant

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 12:39

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Strong Yorkshire = strong England.

  • Comment posted by Booooooo, today at 12:31

    Johnny Bairstow should be right up there for Sports Personality come the end of the year. Box office stuff, I can't believe how quickly this team has been turned around.

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 12:33

      Aminur replied:
      Needs to get passed Root first. Root has been carrying this team for a long time

  • Comment posted by swpcity, today at 12:29

    Incredible. What have the England Test Team become, I don't recognise them.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Bob Willis would be looking down on this England team and saying this side aint bad but must do better

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:26

    Historic win! Nasser was spot on -they made a great bowling attack look ordinary.

    It’s tempting to look back at old scorecards and wonder how many tests we could have won with this approach! Wish it was the Ashes next!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The face on Virat Kohli has truly made my day

  • Comment posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 12:29

    Astonishing; making some top-quality Test bowlers look ordinary. A nice change from making their own selves look ordinary a couple of days ago. All Anderson, Stokes’ & Pott’s hard work has been rewarded.

    Lifting the burden of captaincy from Joe Root has had the desired and predicted effect: his strokeplay has returned to its ease and perfection. It was wonderful to watch him play so freely.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have done a remarkable job with this England team

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:33

    Look at Virat Kohli face. Just look at his face

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 12:40

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      That’s how you answer people like that. Say nothing and just knock 119 off like it was a practice match.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 12:26

    Not sure Bumrah got tactics right today, he probably needed to bowl more himself and Jadeja earlier to stand a chance but in the end Root and Bairstow were too good.

    BBC - England made India attack look as innocuous as NZ. Both are quality attacks.

    Nice to see Virat congratulate our boys with a smile and a chat. Bet he wishes he could still bat like that.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:32

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Not sure how Jadeja thought he would take a wicket bowling over. He was getting plenty of turn out of the footmark but the English batsmen were able to kick it away. I thought he would have been a much bigger threat

  • Comment posted by evolutionbynaturalselection, today at 12:28

    I have prattled on HYS about why I prefer watching England men play limited over cricket.  I have changed my opinion for now.  All the elements of test cricket coupled with the batting attack mind-set of the short format, has raised our game towards the levels of the top test teams and given cricket lovers great entertainment this summer. Cheers.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Test cricket nowadays has become one day cricket that lasts five days and within the next few years every test nation will be playing the same

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:28

    As an England supporter I don't mind Kohli, he's passionate and wants to win. Nothing wrong with that.

    Too many gloating here which isn't right.

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 12:30

      Randall replied:
      Ungracious in defeat ungracious in victory is pretty much par for the course around here.

  • Comment posted by David1954, today at 12:27

    Well done England, what a fantastic performance!

  • Comment posted by Zozza, today at 12:37

    As a Kiwi I think I preferred England when they were planning for an Ashes series three years away, rotating half the team from test to test, and not chasing anything in the fourth innings if more than 2.5 runs an over was needed.
    Actually, nah, I am loving the new England as it is a shot in the arm for test cricket world wide. Well done.

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 12:37

      Dreaders replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 12:31

    Little man Kohli made to look like a fool

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Kohli trying to take over like he still thought he was captain. He should be dropped completely for his inept batting of the last two years

