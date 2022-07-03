Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Shivnarine Chanderpaul played 164 Test for West Indies across 21 years

West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of the USA women's national team.

The 47-year-old played 164 Tests, scoring 11,867 runs, in an international career spanning 21 years.

Only Brian Lara has scored more runs for West Indies than Chanderpaul's 20,988 across all three formats.

He will also be in charge of the women's under-19 side, starting with the Rising Stars T20 Championship in Trinidad and Tobago this week.

"I am excited to have been appointed," Chanderpaul said. "The women's game is something I am a huge advocate of, and I have followed the progress of the USA women's national team with keen interest.

"I've enjoyed being involved in American cricket over the years as a resident of Orlando, so to be given this opportunity to become the head coach for USA Cricket is an incredible one."

The USA are an associate nation, the step below the major sides, and are currently 28th in the women's Twenty20 international rankings.