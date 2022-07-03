Naveen-ul-Haq bowled two waist-high full tosses in Friday's one-run win over Northants

Leicestershire Foxes' hopes of earning a place in the T20 Blast quarter-finals have been crushed by a two-point penalty for on-field rules breaches.

The Foxes were due to go into Sunday's final North Group game with Yorkshire Vikings knowing that whichever side won would reach the last eight.

But the Foxes' punishment hands Yorkshire the final qualifying place.

The penalty was imposed for two offences in Friday night's narrow home win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq was punished for two waist-high full tosses, while Aaron Lilley was reported for verbal abuse against New Zealand World Cup 2019 finalist Jimmy Neesham.

The punishment, issued by the England Wales Cricket Board's cricket discipline commission (CDC) on Sunday morning, pointed out that Leicestershire were already effectively on a final warning after previous rules breaches.

A statement confirmed: "The sanction is imposed immediately to Leicestershire's 2022 Vitality Blast points total after the club incurred two further fixed penalties during their home match against Northamptonshire Steelbacks on Friday night.

"The CDC's decision follows the sanction it imposed on Leicestershire on 2 August 2021, after the club had received six fixed penalties for breaches of ECB Directive 3.6 from the period 2 August 2020 and 1 July 2021 and the subsequent hearing on 3 September 2021 after Leicestershire incurred a further fixed penalty point after the 2 August 2021 decision.

"On 2 August 2021 the CDC imposed the sanction on the club as follows: 'Subject to the over-riding discretion of the panel, should there be one or more fixed penalty issued to a Leicestershire player within 12 months of this hearing, the club will be deducted either 12 LV= County Championship points (or equivalent), two Royal London Cup points (or equivalent) or two Vitality Blast points (or equivalent). The more serious the breach or breaches, the more likely it is that points will be deducted'.

"On 3 September following the further fixed penalty the CDC decision stated: 'If there are any further breaches at any level on or before 1 August 2022, a points deduction will almost certainly be an inevitable consequence'."