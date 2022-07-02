Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pace bowler James Anderson says England's "best form of defence will be attack" as they try to fight back into the fifth Test against India.

The home side closed day two on 84-5 at Edgbaston, 332 runs adrift of India's 416 all out.

England were in tough positions in all three Tests against New Zealand last month, but won the series 3-0.

"The way we've got out of sticky situations is trying to put pressure back on the opposition," said Anderson.

"I've got a fair feeling our best line of defence tomorrow will be attack. Our batters are naturally aggressive. We want to score and move the game forward."

England lost Joe Root and nightwatchman Jack Leach late on Saturday, leaving Jonny Bairstow not out on 12 alongside captain Ben Stokes, who is yet to score.

"It's not just those two, we've all got a job to do down the bottom of the order," added Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker.

"We've got to try to work our way back in and put some pressure back on them. We're up against it, but we've been in this position before this summer.

"We've got guys in the dressing room who need to fight to get us back into this game, and that's what we've got to do."

The Birmingham rain meant only 38.5 overs of play were possible on Saturday, but an incredible amount of action was squeezed into the truncated day.

As India moved from their overnight 338-7, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took one Stuart Broad over for 35 runs - the most expensive in the history of Test cricket.

"Stuart's an experienced player and I don't think it will affect him," said Anderson, Broad's long-time new-ball partner.

"I thought he was a bit unlucky, with top edges flying everywhere.

"On another day one of those top edges goes straight to hand. There was a chance down at fine leg. If that gets taken, then no-one talks about the over."

Anderson took two of the India wickets to fall on Saturday morning to end with 5-60, continuing a run that has seen the 39-year-old take a Test five-wicket haul in each year since 2006.

It marked his return to the England side after missing the third Test against New Zealand with an ankle injury.

"I felt good," Anderson told Test Match Special. "It was nice to be able to get back into this one.

"It was a bit frustrating to miss the last game, but I wasn't ready for that."

By the time England play their next Test, against South Africa in August, Anderson will have turned 40.

His latest haul puts him on 656 Test wickets, 44 off becoming only third bowler in history to reach 700."I don't set targets, I never have and I never will," he said. "Every time I'm out on the field I'm trying to win a game for England.

"I'm thinking about getting the other guy out and that's how I'll always play my cricket."