England v India: Jasprit Bumrah stars with all-round display at Edgbaston

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

comments341

Fifth LV Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day two of five)
India 416: Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60
England 84-5: Root 31; Bumrah 3-34
England are 332 runs behind
Jasprit Bumrah's incredible all-round display put England under huge pressure on the second day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.

Bumrah took the first three wickets, before the crucial late loss of Joe Root was followed by the departure of nightwatchman Jack Leach to leave England 84-5, 332 behind.

Stand-in captain Bumrah had earlier crashed Stuart Broad for the most expensive over in Test cricket history, costing 35 runs.

With Ravindra Jadeja completing a fine century, India were bowled out for 416 - James Anderson picking up two of the wickets to fall on Saturday morning for figures of 5-60.

Bumrah removed Alex Lees, the struggling Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, before India were stalled by a two-hour break for rain - the third lengthy delay of the day.

Evening sunshine gave India a bonus hour in which Root and Leach fell, leaving Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 12 and skipper Ben Stokes on nought.

The tourists lead the series 2-1, with this match rescheduled from September last year after the original fifth Test was postponed because of a Covid-19 scare in the India camp.

New England under pressure

Given all that happened on this soggy Saturday, it is hard to believe the rain allowed only 38.5 overs of play.

England found themselves in trouble in all of the three Tests they won against New Zealand and they will have to draw on all of their new-found resilience to come through this situation.

India were always likely to pose a more complex challenge than New Zealand, and the momentum has been with them since they recovered from 98-5 on the first afternoon.

Bumrah is unorthodox but one of the most skilful fast bowlers in the game. Buoyed by his batting and kept fresh by the rain breaks, he made light of the slow pitch to carve through England's top order.

He found a huge gap in Lees' defence and bowled the left-hander, before Crawley was suckered into an all too familiar edge to be held at third slip.

Crawley is comfortably the new England regime's biggest problem. Stokes has offered his unequivocal backing, but the Kent man's highest score in 11 innings is 43 and the repeated nature of his loose driving outside off stump hints at a player who is not learning.

When Pope chased a very wide one to slice to second slip, Root and Bairstow, England's batting stars of the summer, were reunited for another rescue job.

Aided firstly by the rain, they were making steady progress when play finally resumed at 18:00, even if Root was unusually loose outside off stump and Bairstow a becalmed version of the batter that blitzed New Zealand.

But with Root on 31, Mohammed Siraj got one to cut back, too close for an attempted cut, resulting in a glove behind.

Leach was dropped off his first ball, then edged Shami behind off his fifth, meaning Stokes had to come out in the penultimate over of the day.

Brilliant Bumrah's moment of history

While Stokes' approach to captaincy has been refreshing, even he has failed to shake off his predecessors' baffling habit of approaching tailend partnerships by bowling bouncer after bouncer with fielders scattered around the boundary.

Time and again, the tactic has failed England. And yet, on Saturday morning, when Jadeja resumed on 83 and with Shami yet to get off the mark, Jadeja was faced with as many as seven men on the rope and Shami regularly only faced one or two balls in an over.

England's approach finally bore fruit when Shami ramped to third man for Broad's 550th Test wicket, but by then Jadeja had cut Matthew Potts for four to go to his third Test hundred.

There were probably more runs out there for Jadeja, but he was bowled for 104 taking a swipe at Anderson.

England had India 375-9 and should have bowled them out for less than 400, yet what followed was some of the most chaotic, ridiculous Test cricket you could ever see.

As Broad pounded the ball into the middle of the pitch and Bumrah swung hard, England lost the plot.

Two sixes and four fours came off the historic over. One of the sixes came from a no-ball and one of the bouncers went for five wides.

With only one legal delivery bowled, Broad had already conceded 16 runs, the previous record for the most expensive over - 28 - was matched after four balls, and then Bumrah entered the record books with his second maximum.

A single scrambled off the final ball made a total of 35, and the mayhem was only ended when Anderson had last man Siraj held at mid-off.

'Broad was rattled and England have not learned' - reaction

England bowler James Anderson, speaking to the BBC: "We bowled pretty well. Huge credit to Jadeja and Pant. Sometimes you have to take your hat off to the opposition and obviously they have bowled well. It can be difficult when you have so many rain delays - it is which team can cope with that best, and they probably nudged us on that today.

"We have been in tight spots this summer and have always had people who would put their hand up and try and get us back into the game. We have got plenty of guys in the dressing room who will do that tomorrow."

Former England batter Mark Ramprakash, on Test Match Special: "India have shown themselves to be top-class opponents with their resilience with the bat. Stuart Broad's an experienced bowler but he was rattled by Jasprit Bumrah. England's bowling tactics were wrong.

"Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have modest batting records and England have not learned their lesson from 12 months ago. It happened under Joe Root's captaincy and now under Ben Stokes. It was extraordinary and gave them momentum when they came to bowl."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "I don't think England have had a great game here, to be honest. Their tactics yesterday of having up to five slips at one point seemed excessive. To then bowl consistently short to numbers nine,10 and 11 - I don't think that's a good tactic at all. Try to bowl them out."

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja: "Coming to England and scoring runs gives you a lot of satisfaction.

"We are on top right now but we still need to work hard and get a couple of early wickets tomorrow morning. We will keep bowling in good areas."

343 comments

  • Comment posted by jk, today at 19:23

    Bumrah 11 overs for 35 runs.
    Broad 1 over for 35 runs !!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:26

      Duncanb23 replied:
      🤡

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:14

    Can we go back to playing New Zealand now please?

    • Reply posted by cptJay, today at 19:17

      cptJay replied:
      You could say that...

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 19:15

    Broad should know better, was embarrassing to watch. Indian bowlers different class.

    • Reply posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 20:17

      Corridorofuncertainty replied:
      The worst bowling display I’ve ever seen. Broad should be dropped after this, totally unacceptable. He’s finished.

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 19:12

    Surely they could have played one more hour. They go off when it’s raining and also when it is sunny and dry. Feel sorry for the punters!

    • Reply posted by HimClicksPhoto, today at 19:17

      HimClicksPhoto replied:
      Defeats me as to why game cannot be resumed if we had good light towards end and when rain halted play multiple times. What’s going on?

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 19:31

    I hope the penny has finally dropped. Short pitch stuff pretending youre Mitchell Johnson isnt intimidating anyone. Fast and straight at the stumps they will swipe and miss one. It seems everyone knows this - except out bowlers, i cannot fathom out why they dont realise this?

    • Reply posted by Katie, today at 20:08

      Katie replied:
      Correct. Especially when you’re bowling to tail Enders. Bowl at the wicket! Keep your line & length. A tail ender will swipe or catch an edge, just as Leach did tonight.

  • Comment posted by JJ, today at 19:16

    I said on earlier posts when everyone was ranting about Eng and Stokes, that they would be found out when they play a decent side like the Aussies or India, and that Stokes would be found out and and the slog fest that England played would not stand up against decent bowling. Let's see how great stokes and JB are now!

    • Reply posted by Winter Wonderland, today at 19:24

      Winter Wonderland replied:
      How about you actually wait until they've failed until you slag them off?

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 19:17

    Broad managed to gift India more runs in one over than any of our batsmen have scored so far!

    • Reply posted by CricViz, today at 19:36

      CricViz replied:
      Let the Stuart Broad Bashing Show begin!!

  • Comment posted by aintreehammer, today at 19:28

    India are better than New Zealand, and much better than England too

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 19:13

    Zak Crawley = goodbye, thanks for nothing, never known an English test batsmen so obviously poor get so many chances.

    • Reply posted by justme, today at 19:17

      justme replied:
      Give Compton a try maybe or another chance for hameed

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:24

    No offence to Broad - obviously a legend - but 80mph bouncers are meat and potatoes to any batsman.

    • Reply posted by Spoons, today at 19:29

      Spoons replied:
      The old adage is that you're only as good as your last game. It's painfully obvious that it's time to retire Broad.

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 19:16

    Thing annoys me is why they couldn't play for at least another hour. People there today England fans/India fans have been robbed.

    • Reply posted by Wembley, today at 19:39

      Wembley replied:
      If they did then the match could be over by end tomorrow. This way at least England should be able to drag it out until day four.

  • Comment posted by justme, today at 19:16

    Maybe it's time to try Ben Compton but he doesn't play for Surrey so probably won't get picked

    • Reply posted by myfirsttime, today at 19:22

      myfirsttime replied:
      So, your take on selection is like a continual merry-go-round based on a player's last performance, Fortunately, the new coach and captain think loyalty will bring best results long-term.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 19:32

    A poor performance so far by England. They need to understand there are times when you just have to knuckle down in test cricket, despite wanting to be aggressive. Learning when to and not to will be McCullum's coaching priority. As for for short pitched bowling at the "tail", when did this ever work for England ? We don't have that type of bowler at the moment. Broad was brainless this morning.

    • Reply posted by NewM765, today at 20:37

      NewM765 replied:
      All good and fair points. But I would say a fair bit of luck in that over - the batsman was laughing as he was just swinging and hoping. And Bairstow is far down on his previous runrate. In test cricket need a level head, England are exactly where most would say they would be, but Bairstow and Stokes need to be the ones now to show up in this innings, I back stokes - if he lets himself get eye in!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 19:38

    Too much time left in the day to send in the nightwatchman.

    Free wicket for India.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:21

    I'm all for England's aggressive approach to Test cricket however a common sense approach is needed when bowling to tailenders. Bumrah was able to do what he and Mohammed Shami did last year, due to some pretty woeful bowling/captaincy.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:23

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Sorry, what?

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 19:21

    Tailenders are down the batting order because their technique cannot stand the same scrutiny as those up the order, they should be tested with the same variation of deliveries as those further up the order. Bowling bouncers to them repeatedly takes away thinking about shot selection this means they are more at ease batting can English please stop this headless tactic ?

    • Reply posted by Katie, today at 20:09

      Katie replied:
      Just bowl at the wicket. Line & length. They will make a mistake.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 19:14

    What happened to to Englands new approach to Test cricket. I hope they have learned to play to the situation rather than one dimensional approach.

    • Reply posted by notech, today at 19:57

      notech replied:
      It's fine playing attacking cricket but when this gung-ho style borders on the reckless (e.g. Broad) it's time to rein in the horses....

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 19:50

    And to think Broad was crying non-stop when he & Jimmy were rested for that tour to the West Indies to try out some of our younger talent!

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 19:17

    Playing aggressive against quality fast bowlers is never going to end well. I'm sure Stokes and Baz are good blocks but there doesn't seem to be an abundance of brain cells in the England camp.

    • Reply posted by YorkCity84, today at 19:35

      YorkCity84 replied:
      Yep. But try telling that the ‘aggressive cricket’ cult on here,

  • Comment posted by Ashley, today at 19:50

    Something about Broad that rubs me up the wrong way. All that fake hand over mouth wide eyed surprise at nothing special and the memory of him blatantly cheating that time just saddens me. As do all his apologists. Cue apologists.

