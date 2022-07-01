Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey are preparing for the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe next month

Jersey suffered a second successive loss to Namibia as the island side went down by three wickets in Windhoek.

Jersey batsman Asa Tribe again impressed as he hit 67 off 50 balls, including three sixes and six fours, with the islanders on 123-2.

But, as in their first game against Namibia, Jersey's batters faltered as they ended on 167-8.

Namibia, who beat Jersey by 65 runs on Wednesday, reached their target with an over to spare in a tense finish.

Namibia - who are ranked 15th in the world - have already won the tri-series tournament having beaten the United States twice as they prepare for the 2022 T20 World Cup Global Qualifier later this month in Zimbabwe.

Jersey, who are ranked 21st in the world, will face the 26th-ranked Americans on Saturday and again on Sunday in their final games in the event with the sides also in the same group in Zimbabwe.

Eighteen-year-old Tribe - whose score of 72 on Wednesday was the only Jersey highlight - was dropped twice in the first five overs before settling in to an impressive innings that showed a good variety of shots.

He and fellow opener Nick Greenwood made 79 for the opening wicket before Greenwood was stumped on 29.

Tribe went after a fine catch at the long-off boundary by David Wiese with Jersey on 123-2, but after Ben Stevens went for 23 soon after Jersey collapsed as they lost six wickets for just 12 runs.

Tail-ender Jake Dunford's 18 not out was the only other score in double figures as Tangeni Lungameni took 3-20.

Namibia opener Michael van Lingen hit 35 off 18 balls, including four sixes, as he and Stephan Baard made 43 for the opening wicket in four-and-a-half overs.

Baard went on to make 41 from 32 balls as he was caught by Tribe off Elliot Miles' bowling with Namibia on 104-3 and looking safe to win.

But Ben Stevens took two of the next three wickets as Jersey's hopes were boosted as Namibia fell to 133-6.

But the island side's hopes of victory were ended when Ruben Trumpelmann hit two sixes with the final two balls of the 18th over as the Africans went on to make 169-7 in 19 overs.