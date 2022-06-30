Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's push for victory over South Africa was ruined by rain on the fourth and final day as the one-off Test at Taunton ended in a draw.

Two heavy showers meant only 43 overs of play were possible, leaving South Africa 181-5, 48 ahead and with England denied the opportunity of a run chase.

England had managed to remove Sune Luus and Lizelle Lee, but were frustrated by nightwatcher Tumi Sekhukhune, who faced 134 balls for her 33 not out.

Marizanne Kapp added an unbeaten 43.

Each team takes two points in the multi-format series, which now moves on to three one-day internationals, starting at Northampton on 11 July.

The result also means England remain without a Test victory since winning in Australia in 2014, while their last success at home was 17 years ago.