England captain Heather Knight says it is "a bit sad" they have to wait another year for their next Test match following the draw with South Africa.

Knight's side have played three Tests over the past year but their next Test is not scheduled to be until the home Ashes series of 2023.

Rain wiped out most of the fourth and final day of the one-off Test against South Africa at Taunton.

"It is a format we love playing," Knight told BBC Sport.

"Given the opportunity, players can play the format - the evening session on day three epitomised how fun it can be and how much passion and skill there has been on show.

"We will miss playing it in the next year and hopefully there are a few more Tests on the horizon and we can keep pushing to keep the format alive."

Earlier this month, International Cricket Council chair Greg Barclay said women's Tests should be played over five days but that the format is "unlikely to be part of the landscape" in the future.

England head coach Lisa Keightley called the comments "disappointing" and called for more multi-day cricket to be played in domestic cricket in order for the game to evolve.

England's last five Tests have now been drawn and they have not won a Test since 2014, with many players calling for women's Tests to be played over five days to match the men's and give more chance of a result.

The last time a women's Test match ended with a result was when Australia beat England in Canterbury in 2015. The match in Taunton was South Africa's first Test since 2014.

"Giving boards the option of having four or five days would be a really positive step, whether you could have something like if you lose so many overs to rain you have the option to go into a fifth day," said Knight.

"I'm pretty clear on my opinion - when we play so few Tests and so sparsely it should be five days to try and get a result.

"That isn't my decision - hopefully things will change because we've got that Test coming up next year in the Ashes and hopefully we have the option of making it five days."

The final day started with South Africa on 55-3, still trailing by 78 runs.

England were only able to take two further wickets, with two heavy showers meaning only 43 overs out of a scheduled 109 were possible on Thursday, after day three was also curtailed by rain.

"We have almost lost an entire day's play so trying to force a result into three days just isn't going to happen," said England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss on BBC Test Match Special.

"It's a shame because it was a fantastic Test match, there were twists and turns, momentum shifts. Ending in a draw feels like such an anti-climax."

Former England spinner Alex Hartley said the extra day would make a difference in the outcome of women's Tests.

"If we look at the men's domestic structure they play four days, so they know how to force a result, they're used to it," she said.

"If it rains you do usually end up with a draw, but with a full four days you do get results. I'd love to see women's Tests go to five days purely because you get more wriggle room and we wouldn't see all these draws."

Despite the frustration, Knight said there are plenty of positives for her side to take from the match.

"I'm really proud of the way the girls have played the game, it's exactly how we wanted to do it," she said.

"We've seen some young players really step up and show what they can do."

Nat Sciver made an unbeaten 169, Kate Cross took four wickets in the first innings and debutants Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong and Alice-Davidson Richards, who hit 107, all made key contributions.

Marizanne Kapp hit a sublime 150 for South Africa in their first innings.

The drawn Test means England and South Africa take two points each as part of the multi-format series.

The first of three one-day internationals begins in Northampton on 11 July.