Gloucestershire bowler Matt Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 27-year-old academy graduate has made 150 appearances since making his debut in 2011.

Left-arm seamer Taylor has taken eight wickets in five matches in the County Championship this season.

Gloucestershire are bottom of County Championship Division One and fifth in the T20 Blast South Group, just outside of the qualification places.

Taylor has claimed more than 250 wickets for the county and is now contracted until at least the end of 2023.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my contact at Gloucestershire, it's a great dressing room to be a part of and I love playing for the club," he told the club's website external-link .

"I hope I can continue to contribute on the field and help challenge for silverware in the coming years."