Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler averages 41.20 in ODIs and 34.51 in T20s

Jos Buttler has been named as England's new white-ball captain.

The wicketkeeper, 31, replaces World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket this week after injury and form struggles.

Buttler was Morgan's vice-captain and has led England in nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20s when the latter was unavailable.

"It is the greatest honour to captain your country - I can't wait to take this team forward," said Buttler.

Buttler's first assignment as captain will come against India, with three T20s and three ODIs from 7 July. England are set to name their squad on Friday.

Series against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia follow before the T20 World Cup in Australia from October.

Buttler will work alongside newly-appointed Australian head coach Matthew Mott, with the pair looking to build a side also capable of defending the 50-over World Cup in India in October 2023.

He added: "It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead.

"He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I'll take into this role."

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "Jos Buttler was the perfect choice to succeed Eoin Morgan as our white-ball captain, and I had no hesitation in offering him the role.

"Jos has been part of our white-ball set-up for over a decade and was integral in the transformation of the way the team has played its attacking brand of cricket over the past seven years.

"I believe the extra responsibility will take his game to a new level and inspire those around him."

As stand-in captain, Buttler won six ODIs and three T20s.

The right-hander is one of three England players, alongside Heather Knight and Dawid Malan, to have scored centuries in all three formats, and has also hit England's three fastest ODI tons.

He has played in 151 ODIs and scored 4,120 runs, with 10 centuries, while he has made 2,140 runs, including one ton, in 88 T20s.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who is a regular part of England's white-ball team, told BBC Test Match Special: "Jos is definitely the right guy.

"He will have this own way and style.

"I don't know what else he could bring but I do think he'll bring his own way in terms of innovation and he'll try take it to the next level, whatever that is."

Test captain Ben Stokes told BBC Sport that Buttler was the "obvious choice", adding: "He's got the same ethos and he'll carry on Morgs' legacy no doubt.

"I don't think you'll see any change in the way that we go out there and play."

Stokes also confirmed that he wants to play white-ball cricket this summer, saying he has "missed playing" one-day cricket for England.