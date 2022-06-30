Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Spectators sit in front of a damaged stand in Galle

The second day of Sri Lanka's opening Test against Australia was delayed after a storm damaged large parts of the ground.

No injuries were reported in Galle but a spectator stand collapsed, while the roof was torn off another area of the ground.

Broadcast equipment and a sightscreen were also toppled.

Despite the damage, play resumed relatively quickly and only 31 overs were lost from the day.

Australia are currently batting, having bowled Sri Lanka out for 212 on the opening day.

Galle is a port city in the Indian ocean

Broadcasting positions were also damaged by the wind and rain