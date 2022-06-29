Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Leus du Plooy's new deal keeps him at Derbyshire until the end of the 2023 season

Derbyshire batter Leus du Plooy has signed a new one-year deal with the County Championship club.

The South African, 27, has scored more than 3,000 runs across all formats for the club since joining in 2019.

Head of cricket Mickey Arthur said the left-hander is "an important player" for Derbyshire.

"He's our vice-captain in T20 cricket and one of our frontline batters, so this is a really positive contract extension," he told the club website.

Du Plooy said he feels the club is "building something special" at the the Incora County Ground and added that he want to contribute to the club "challenging for trophies".

"Working with Mickey Arthur, Ian Bell and the rest of our coaching staff has helped my development and I'm really enjoying the responsibility of being a senior player within the dressing room," Du Plooy added.