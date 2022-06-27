Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Opener Finlay Bean is not on any contract with Yorkshire

Yorkshire's Finlay Bean broke the national record for the highest score in a Second XI Championship match against Nottinghamshire.

Opener Bean, 20, scored an unbeaten 365 not out on day three of the four-day match to surpass Marcus Trescothick's 322 for Somerset from 25 years ago.

Bean also became Yorkshire's first second-team player to score a triple century, beating Richard Blakey's 273 not out at Northamptonshire in 1986.

Yorkshire ended the day on 676-4.

The mammoth team score was also another record, beating the 602-8 made against Gloucestershire last season.

"Finlay's batted brilliantly," said second-team coach Tom Smith.

"He's been on the field for every single ball of the match, and it's not just his skill that's been impressive, it's been his concentration levels as well.

"Personally, I've never seen 365 runs scored in a game before. It's been outstanding."

Bean, who is not on any contract with Yorkshire, stroked 42 fours and two sixes from 456 balls in his incredible unbeaten innings, which now spans an astonishing 10 hours and 11 minutes.

His side head into Thursday's final day leading by 142 runs.