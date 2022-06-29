Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey are preparing for their T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe next month

Jersey have lost to Namibia by 65 runs in their opening Tri-Series T20 match.

David Wiese cracked 55 not out off 21 balls while opener Craig Williams got 40 as 15th-ranked Namibia hit 196-5 in their innings - Dan Birrell's 2-35 was the pick of the Jersey bowling attack.

In reply Asa Tribe's unbeaten 72 came after the island side had slumped to 22-5 off five overs in Windhoek.

Jersey went on to reach 131-9 as Elliot Miles (12) was the only other islander to make double figures.

Namibia bowler Ruben Trumpelmann returned figures of 3-31 while former South Africa all-rounder Wiese took 2-16.

The game is the first warm-up match for Jersey's Twenty20 side ahead of their Global Qualifier tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Zimbabwe next month.

Jersey, who are ranked 21st in the world will also face 26th-ranked United States in Namibia before facing them again in the group stages in Zimbabwe.

The islanders came into the game after an impressive ICC Challenge League B campaign in Uganda where they won all five of their matches and kept their hopes of progressing to the next stage of qualifying for the 50-over World Cup alive.