Dawid Malan (left) and Moeen Ali (right) are two players battling for places in the starting XI

After Eoin Morgan's retirement from international cricket, England will have to re-think their team for October's T20 World Cup in Australia.

They have series against India, South Africa, Pakistan and Australia under new captain Jos Buttler before then to hone their side, but we want to give you the opportunity to pick your XI if the tournament started tomorrow.

We'll then ask you again in the build-up to the competition and compare the two sides.

Does Dawid Malan get in? Does Joe Root get a recall? Where does Ben Stokes bat? There's plenty to think about and that's before we've even considered the bowlers.

Pick your England team for their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October below and share it on social media using #bbccricket.