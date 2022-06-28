Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is stepping back from his work at BBC amid the "ongoing dialogue" around the Yorkshire racism investigation.

Vaughan was charged by the English and Wales Cricket Board earlier this month along with a number of others.

On Monday a joint letter by two groups of BBC staff raised concerns about the 47 year-old's continued involvement in the broadcaster's cricket coverage.

Vaughan has always denied the allegation.

More to follow.