Michael Vaughan played for Yorkshire from 1993 to 2009

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is stepping back from his work at the BBC amid the "ongoing dialogue" around the Yorkshire racism investigation.

Vaughan was charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board earlier this month along with a number of others.

On Monday a joint letter by two groups of BBC staff raised concerns about the 47 year-old's continued involvement in the broadcaster's cricket coverage.

Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism.

He has denied an allegation that he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players.

Vaughan was not involved in the BBC's coverage of the Ashes in Australia over the winter, but returned to commentary in March.

The news of the ECB charges came before England played New Zealand at Headingley in the third Test - the first international game held at the ground since the scandal.

On Monday, the BBC said it acknowledged staff had raised concerns in an open letter contesting Vaughan's reinstatement at the corporation.

"It is always regrettable when commentary on matters off the field take the focus away from what's happening on the field. In view of the ongoing dialogue on the subject, I have taken the decision to step back from my work for the BBC for the time being," Vaughan said in a statement.

"The key driver for this is my concern for the wellbeing of my family members and my wish to protect their family life. Stepping back temporarily is also in the interests of the game and I hope that it will minimise any difficulties for my work colleagues."

In a statement, the BBC said: "Following conversations with Michael Vaughan we've accepted his decision to step away from our cricket coverage. This is a decision we respect and understand. Michael remains under contract to the BBC."

Rafiq alleged Vaughan said "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" to him and three other Asian players during a match for Yorkshire in 2009.

Rafiq's account was supported by former Pakistan bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who said they heard the comment.

The fourth player in the group - bowler Ajmal Shahzad - previously told the Daily Mail he had no recollection of the event and "the senior guys were really good to me".

Vaughan has said previously that he did not remember the incident or recognise the words it is claimed he used.

"I just remember it clearly that I was proud as punch that we had four Asian players representing Yorkshire County Cricket Club," he said.

In an interview with the BBC in November he said he was "sorry for all the hurt" Rafiq had gone through.

Vaughan captained England in Tests between 2003 and 2008. He played his entire domestic career at Yorkshire - between 1993 and 2009 - before becoming a summariser on BBC Test Match Special.