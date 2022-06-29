Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Billy Root topped 100 on his Glamorgan debut against Northants in 2019

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four): Worcestershire 271 & 199: Libby 49; Neser 4-50, Hogan 3-42 Glamorgan 139 & 334-7: Ingram 102, Root 99*; Morris 2-39 Glamorgan (19 pts) beat Worcestershire (5 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Billy Root steered Glamorgan to an unlikely win at Worcester with 99 not out as they reached 334-7 on the final day.

It marked a remarkable turnaround in the match after Glamorgan trailed by 132 runs on first innings.

Root faced 172 balls and struck 11 fours as he mixed aggression with caution.

It was Glamorgan's fourth Championship win in eight games to keep them in the promotion mix.

But Worcestershire, and their ground staff, can take credit for their part in an absorbing match on a pitch that offered plenty of bounce.

Needing 100 to win at the start of day four, Root got the scoreboard moving with a couple of gloriously off-driven boundaries while James Harris held up the other end.

The pair added 23 before Harris was caught behind off the always hostile Joe Leach for four.

With Root willing to play the reverse sweep, he and Tom Cullen put on 38 vital runs before Leach returned to force Cullen to edge to slip for 15.

Root gave a run-out chance on 72 and nearly played on to Pennington on 73, while Michael Neser was dropped off a difficult caught and bowled chance by Ed Barnard when he was on two.

That would have left Glamorgan struggling at 296-8, but Neser took full advantage by hammering three leg-side boundaries in an over off Barnard, whose innings had done so much to put Worcestershire on top over the first two days.

The remaining tension was eased with another beautifully-timed cover drive to the ropes by Root and - although he was on 99 - Neser finished the game off for the team with another powerful straight boundary.