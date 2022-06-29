Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Procter has now made seven made first-class centuries - three for his previous club Lancashire and four for Northants

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day four) Northamptonshire 451 & 273-4 dec: Procter 144*, Rickelton 103 Warwickshire 405: Sibley 102, Burgess 77, McAndrew 59*; White 4-66, Kerrigan 3-121 Northants (15 pts) drew with Warwickshire (12 pts) Scorecard

Luke Procter posted a superb 144, his highest first-class score, as Northamptonshire batted out a draw on the final day against Warwickshire at Wantage Road.

Procter and Ryan Rickelton, who also scored a century, shared a record third-wicket stand of 226 in 51 overs.

It was Procter's third Championship ton of the season, while South African international Rickelton's 103 came came on his debut in county cricket.

Their stand followed a dramatic start to the day when spinner Simon Kerrigan mopped up Warwickshire's tail with two wickets in just 10 deliveries.

That gave Northamptonshire a 46-run first innings lead before the hosts then lost both openers inside four overs to offer the visitors a glimmer of hope.

Home skipper Ricardo Vasconcelos fell in the first over, caught behind off Oliver Hannon-Dalby before Emilio Gay followed in similar fashion off Nathan McAndrew.

But, from there though Procter and Rickelton booked in for the afternoon to put any chance of an upset out of the equation.

Bears spinner Jacob Bethell, playing only his third first-class game, obtained plenty of turn and bounce and posed questions but he was taken out of the attack when Procter took advantage of a long hop and a full toss and dispatched both for six.

Racing through the nineties, Procter struck Lamb over deep midwicket for another maximum before running three to reach his ton off 126 balls..

Rickleton too began in aggressive fashion after lunch, taking five boundaries off Henry Brookes' first two overs. He went past 50 with a sumptuous drive down the ground and clubbed Matt Lamb for four more in the same direction.

He reached his century with two streaky shots off the outside edge before pulling a short ball from Lamb into the hands of deep midwicket. He had faced 167 deliveries and struck 18 boundaries and one maximum.

After the interval Warwickshire turned to their part-time bowlers including the rarely seen medium pace of keeper Michael Burgess who claimed his maiden first-class wicket when Rob Keogh chased a wide one and edged to Craig Miles, who was standing in as keeper.

But there were no further surprises though as Procter and Josh Cobb batted out the remaining overs.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.