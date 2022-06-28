Last updated on .From the section Cricket

LV Women's Test, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two of four) South Africa 284: Kapp 150, Cross 4-63 England 328-6: Sciver 119*, Davidson-Richards 107; Bosch 3-59 Lead by 44 Scorecard

Centuries from Nat Sciver and debutant Alice Davidson-Richards took England from trouble to a position of strength on the second day of the one-off Test against South Africa.

Sciver ended the day on 119 not out, while Davidson-Richards' 107 made her the first England woman to register a Test ton on debut since 1986.

Davidson-Richards fell to what proved to be the final ball of the day, ending a partnership of 207, equalling the second-highest for any England wicket in women's Tests.

That left England 328-6, leading South Africa by 44 runs.

It represented a turnaround after England lost three wickets for 35 runs to reach 121-5, the mini-collapse having included the loss of captain Heather Knight, run out for eight from the first ball after lunch.

South Africa seamer Anneke Bosch picked up three wickets, taking advantage of the cloudy conditions that meant the floodlights needed to be used for most of the day.

The Proteas had the opportunity of a lead, but instead face the prospect of starting their second innings with a large deficit.

England counter-punch on grey day

While South Africa's 284 felt competitive, the suspicion was that England might be able to take advantage of an inexperienced visiting attack.

That looked like being borne out when Emma Lamb and Tammy Beaumont were adding 65 for the first wicket, only for England to struggle once the lights were turned on.

Bosch, swinging the ball away from the right-handers, trapped Beaumont lbw for 28 then bowled Lamb with an off-cutter for 38.

The hosts also created problems for themselves. Sciver called for a non-existent single to do for Knight, while Sophia Dunkley played a loose drive to edge Bosch. When Amy Jones was bowled by one left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba got to turn, England were in huge trouble.

But just as Marizanne Kapp rescued South Africa with her superb 150 on day one, Sciver did the same for England with an innings that was equally impressive.

She found a willing ally in Davidson-Richards, the England pair taking advantage of a tiring attack and strange South African tactics to score quickly after tea.